



Juan Ignacio Entrecanales Franco, President of the Spanish Indian Council Foundation, underscored the strong and growing ties between India and Spain during a recent meeting with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Madrid.





Franco emphasised the significant investment momentum Spanish companies have maintained in India for several years, especially in critical sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, the water industry, and talent acquisition.





He remarked on the impressive potential India holds for Spanish business and highlighted the fact that many Indian engineers are actively contributing to Spanish engineering firms—a testament to India’s skilled workforce and the mutual benefits of collaboration in these domains.





Franco expressed particular enthusiasm for the investment environment in India, noting that presentations during the forum illustrated advanced projects in logistics, infrastructure, airports, and technology parks.





This, according to him, demonstrates the vast opportunity landscape that India offers international investors. He pointed to the increasing trade figures between both countries as a sign of the positive direction, while also lauding the constructive role played by India’s ambassador to Spain in further uniting the two nations.





On the geopolitical front, Franco sounded optimistic about the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement within the year, reflecting the high expectations for even closer economic ties and greater market access.





Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s visit to Spain forms part of a wider mission to attract foreign investment and promote youth development initiatives. During his stay in Madrid, Yadav visited the headquarters of La Liga, Spain’s top football league.





There, he met with senior league officials and discussed possible avenues for partnership in sports development, particularly for football. The dialogue focused on a range of areas, including infrastructure support, grassroots programming, and football training, all intended to boost opportunities for Madhya Pradesh’s youth and exemplify the state’s commitment to global sports collaborations.





Besides sporting cooperation, Yadav’s itinerary in Spain includes bilateral meetings with India’s Ambassador, Dinesh K Patnaik, and engagements with business forums in Madrid and Barcelona, offering opportunities to discuss investments and explore industry partnerships.





As part of his agenda, Yadav is also set to participate in a leadership dialogue, connect with local Indian community members, and tour leading industries, further enhancing the profile of Madhya Pradesh as an investment destination.





The recent interactions and dialogues—both at diplomatic and business levels—reflect an ongoing commitment at the highest levels of government and industry to deepen Indian-Spanish economic and cultural ties. The optimism voiced by Franco, coupled with Madhya Pradesh’s outreach, forecasts a fertile period for collaboration, investment, and shared development between the two nations.





Based On ANI Report







