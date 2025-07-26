



Hyderabad-based Astra Rafael Comsys (ARC), a joint venture between India's Astra Microwave Products Ltd and Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, has successfully completed the user trials for its BNET-MANAS V/UHF Software Defined Radio (SDR) designed for the Indian Army.





This achievement marks a significant milestone in India's indigenous development of advanced tactical communication systems under the strategic Make-II program, which prioritises indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured defence technologies.





The BNET-MANAS SDR is part of ARC's highly advanced BNET portfolio, engineered from the ground up to meet the stringent specifications outlined by the Indian Army. It supports broadband IP Mobile Ad-hoc Networking (MANET) with multi-band and multi-channel capabilities, enabling secure, high-speed, low-latency digital communication—including voice, data, and video—across land, sea, and air platforms.





Its V/UHF frequency range and software-defined nature allow efficient spectrum utilization and support for advanced waveforms, providing a versatile, reliable communication link for soldiers and command units in dynamic battlefield conditions.





ARC operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located at the Hardware Technology Park near Hyderabad airport, which focuses on producing cutting-edge software-defined radios and other tactical communication systems for the Indian Armed Forces.





The successful trials of the BNET-MANAS SDR affirm ARC's role as a pioneer in the private sector's military-grade communication technology manufacturing in India. This development is expected to enhance the Indian Army's tactical communication capabilities substantially, improving network resilience and operational effectiveness on modern digital battlefields.





Beyond the Indian Army, the BNET family of radios is already selected by various international users, including the Israeli Air Force and other global customers in Brazil and Colombia, illustrating its advanced technology pedigree. The user trials completion also aligns with India's broader defence modernisation and 'Make in India' initiatives, emphasising self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





This success also complements ARC's ongoing collaboration with Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and reflects a growing synergy between Indian and Israeli defence industries, strengthening India’s strategic tactical communication infrastructure and capability enhancement for the armed forces.





The successful user trials of the BNET-MANAS V/UHF SDR by Hyderabad-based ARC represent a crucial step forward in equipping the Indian Army with next-generation software-defined communication technology that supports secure, flexible, and scalable tactical networking essential for modern warfare.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







