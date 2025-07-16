



At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Beijing, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized India's proactive role in fostering innovation, start-ups, traditional medicine, and digital public infrastructure within the SCO framework.





He highlighted that India has initiated several collaborative efforts across these domains, reinforcing the country's commitment to leveraging technology and entrepreneurship for regional benefit. Jaishankar affirmed that India remains open to novel ideas that serve the collective good of SCO member states, but underscored that true cooperation must rest on the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality, and territorial integrity.





Jaishankar stressed that deeper regional cooperation hinges on expanding trade, investment, and connectivity. However, he identified the lack of assured transit across SCO countries as a significant barrier to economic integration, arguing that the absence of reliable transport corridors undermines genuine economic collaboration.





In this context, he advocated for the accelerated promotion of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a 7,200-kilometre multi-modal route intended to link India with Iran, Afghanistan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe. Jaishankar expressed confidence in INSTC's growing momentum and transformative potential for trade within the region.





Reflecting on the core objectives of the SCO, Jaishankar reiterated the bloc's founding commitment to fight terrorism, extremism, and separatism. He cited the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as a deliberate attempt to undermine the area’s tourism economy and fuel religious discord. He called for the SCO members to adopt an uncompromising stance against terrorism, referencing the strong condemnation from the UN Security Council and stressing the need to hold perpetrators accountable.





On Afghanistan, Jaishankar observed that the country remains a critical issue for the SCO. He advocated a dual approach that combines regional stability with sustained humanitarian support, emphasizing India’s ongoing commitment to aid the Afghan people.





Concluding his intervention, Jaishankar noted that the world is witnessing a shift toward greater multipolarity and that multilateral forums like the SCO are poised to significantly influence global affairs. He asserted that to remain relevant and effective, such groupings must unite around a shared, inclusive agenda that is adaptable to contemporary challenges and opportunities.





Based On ANI Report







