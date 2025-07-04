



AVPL International has announced a USD 1 million (approximately ₹8.5 crore) investment in research and development for defence drones. This initiative is aimed at accelerating the indigenous development of advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) specifically tailored to meet the needs of India's defence, homeland security, and dual-use applications.





The company's R&D investment is strategically focused on several key areas:





Reducing reliance on imported components, thereby addressing critical gaps in India's drone ecosystem.

Developing intelligent drones with advanced swarm autonomy, which will enable coordinated operations and enhanced mission capabilities.

Creating indigenous Counter-UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) capabilities to protect critical assets from hostile drones.

Designing high-altitude platforms capable of sustained operations in extreme terrains, with special emphasis on the Himalayan region.





This funding will also be used to enhance AVPL's manufacturing infrastructure at its facilities in Bihar and Hisar. Additionally, the company plans to upskill ex-servicemen and Agniveers by providing them with specialized drone training. This approach leverages their combat and logistical experience to build a national pool of UAV professionals.





AVPL International is already active in various domains including drone technology, precision agriculture, geospatial intelligence, defense, and drone-based solutions such as mapping, scanning, and surveillance. This new R&D investment follows a previous commitment of USD 12 million made in April 2025 for drone training and manufacturing infrastructure.





The company's efforts align with India's broader push for technological self-reliance in the drone sector, aiming to reduce import dependence and build a robust domestic ecosystem for both military and civilian drone applications.





Based On A PTI Report







