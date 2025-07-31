



Axiscades Technologies Ltd, a prominent engineering and technology solutions provider based in Bengaluru, has secured a major series of defence orders amounting to approximately ₹600 crore.





These contracts represent a significant milestone for the company's growing role within India’s defence modernization program and are expected to be executed over the next 3 to 5 years through Axiscades’ specialized defence subsidiaries.





The orders span a comprehensive range of advanced sub-systems and electronics, targeting some of the most sophisticated indigenous platforms of the Indian defence establishment, including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).





Specifically, Axiscades will be responsible for the development and supply of critical technologies for airborne, naval, and radar-based applications.





Key components of these contracts include:





Su-30MKI Radar Upgrade (VIRUPAKSHA AESA Radar Program): Axiscades will design and deliver the Exciter Unit, Receiver Unit, and an Antenna Beam Control Motherboard, facilitating a replacement of the existing Russian-made radar in the Indian Air Force’s Su-30 fighter fleet.





S-Band Radar Modules: The company will supply advanced Transmit-Receive (TR) modules for S-Band Surveillance Radars, substantially improving the platforms’ detection and signal processing capabilities.





KUSHA (Long-range Battle Management Radar): Axiscades is developing Digital Beam Forming (DBF) units for this S-band radar with a detection range exceeding 500km and advanced multi-target engagement features.





Heavyweight Torpedoes & Sonar: The company has also secured contracts for the development and supply of sonar systems for submarines and Electric Heavyweight Torpedoes (EHWTs), marking a robust presence in naval modernization initiatives.





These initiatives underscore Axiscades’ core strengths in high-performance radar, sonar, and signal processing electronics, supporting India’s ambition to achieve self-reliance in defence technology. According to Chief Technology Officer C. Manikandan, these strategic programs are central to defining the future of India’s defence preparedness, allowing Axiscades to make a meaningful contribution to indigenous platforms.





An important dimension of their growth is the partnership with European missile systems major MBDA. In June 2025, Axiscades Aerospace and Technologies, a key subsidiary, formalized an agreement with MBDA to establish a new advanced defence facility at Bengaluru's Aerospace Park.





The facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art test bench laboratories, missile launcher infrastructure, specialized equipment, and will house highly trained technical teams.





This collaborative effort not only strengthens MBDA’s advanced systems engineering presence in India but also supports the "Make in India" initiative, boosting local engineering, technical expertise, and capabilities for both domestic and export markets.





Additionally, Axiscades has undertaken a strategic restructuring of its defence subsidiaries, notably Mistral Solutions and Axiscades Aerospace & Technologies (ACAT), to streamline operations and focus resources more effectively.





This realignment is intended to enhance synergies in AI, semiconductor innovation, and global defence solutions, positioning Mistral as a hub for next-generation defence electronics and allied domains.





Axiscades' cumulative order book now reportedly stands at ₹1,800 crore, with defence accounting for a significant share in the portfolio. Its enduring partnerships and new ventures—such as the MBDA facility—reflect a growth trajectory aligned with India’s goals for indigenous capability, technology transfer, and global competitiveness in the aerospace and defence sectors.





Axiscades’ new defence wins and multinational collaborations reaffirm its status as a premier supplier of advanced systems and electronics for the Indian and global defence industries, with an expanding footprint in both domain expertise and geographic reach.





Based On A PTI Report







