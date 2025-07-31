



Bharat Forge Limited (BFL), a global leader in advanced forging and precision engineering, is set to establish a new state-of-the-art advanced Ring Mill facility in Pune, India, dedicated specifically to aerospace applications.





This strategic initiative follows the signing of significant supply contracts with Pratt & Whitney Canada for manufacturing high-performance components used in aero-engine applications.





The facility is designed to leverage cutting-edge technologies and will adhere to stringent global quality and traceability standards, ensuring the production of high-value, safety-critical aerospace components that meet international benchmarks.





Scheduled to be operational by 2026, the new Ring Mill facility will significantly expand Bharat Forge's aerospace manufacturing capabilities.





It is poised to support both domestic and international aerospace programs, thereby reinforcing India’s vision of becoming a global aerospace manufacturing hub.





The establishment of this advanced facility marks a crucial step forward for Bharat Forge in solidifying its position as a critical player within the global aerospace supply chain, while also enhancing India's self-reliance in producing sophisticated aero-engine components.





Amit Kalyani, Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge, highlighted the importance of this project as a deepening of the company’s strategic relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada.





He emphasised that the facility not only strengthens Bharat Forge's commitment to the global aerospace ecosystem but also advances India’s manufacturing capabilities in producing high-value aerospace components.





Frederic Lefebvre, Vice President of Supply Chain at Pratt & Whitney Canada, also acknowledged the significance of the project, linking it to Pratt & Whitney’s longstanding presence in India for over seventy years and their aim to build a resilient global aerospace supply chain while fostering India’s aerospace ecosystem.





Bharat Forge brings to this project decades of experience in advanced metallurgy, forging, and precision engineering across multiple sectors including automotive, defence, marine, rail, and aerospace.





The company operates globally with fifteen manufacturing plants across five countries and is known for its full-service offerings ranging from product design to testing and validation.





The new ring mill facility will further enhance Bharat Forge's repertoire, especially given its existing reputation for manufacturing top-quality aero-engine components with zero-defect standards and a fully digital footprint, which underscores its capability in delivering high-precision and reliability-demanding aerospace products.





The establishment of the advanced Ring Mill by Bharat Forge is a landmark development that aligns with India's ambitions to become a major aerospace manufacturing hub internationally.





It supports both Bharat Forge’s growth in the high-technology aerospace arena and strengthens India’s position in the global aerospace supply chain.





The facility’s operationalisation by 2026 is expected to boost aerospace manufacturing infrastructure and partnerships, particularly with Pratt & Whitney Canada, enhancing innovation, quality, and supply chain resilience in the aerospace sector.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







