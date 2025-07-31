



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has commenced construction of its first indigenously built Air Cushion Vehicle (ACV), marking a significant advancement in India’s maritime defence capabilities and self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The Girder Laying and Commencement of Erection ceremony took place on July 30, 2025, at the Chowgule & Company Pvt Ltd shipyard in Goa, a milestone symbolizing the beginning of a new era in indigenous hovercraft manufacturing for coastal security operations.





These hovercraft are based on proven designs from the UK-based Griffon Hoverwork but are being constructed with Indian expertise and technological customization to meet the specific needs of India's diverse and complex coastal environments.





Six ACVs are being built following a contract signed on October 24, 2024, with the Ministry of Defence. The project, valued at approximately ₹387.44 crore, represents a major step toward operational self-reliance and modernization of India’s coastal defence infrastructure.





Once inducted, these ACVs will provide the ICG with enhanced speed, tactical flexibility, and the ability to operate effectively in shallow waters—critical for swift maritime response in patrolling, interdiction, and search and rescue missions along India’s extensive 7,500-km coastline.





Their amphibious nature allows them to traverse both sea and land rapidly, enabling access to coastal marshes, creeks, and terrains that conventional vessels cannot reach, thereby increasing the ICG’s operational reach and responsiveness.





The ceremony was presided over by Inspector General Sudhir Sahni, Deputy Director General (Materiel & Maintenance) of the ICG, along with senior officials from Chowgule and other government representatives. The construction is taking place in Chowgule’s advanced aluminium fabrication facility, underscoring the commitment to precision manufacturing and technological advancement within India’s private shipbuilding sector.





This initiative aligns with India’s broader Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions, aimed at fostering indigenous defence production, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, and boosting the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The hovercraft project also complements recent defence sector growth, where India’s defence production hit an all-time high of ₹1.46 lakh crore, and exports reached ₹24,000 crore during 2024-25, showcasing significant strides in self-reliance.





The indigenous ACV construction project at the Chowgule shipyard marks a critical milestone, enhancing India’s maritime security apparatus by introducing high-speed, versatile hovercraft designed and built domestically to meet strategic coastal operational demands, thus strengthening India’s maritime sovereignty and rapid response capabilities.











