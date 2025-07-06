



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on the fourth leg of his ambitious five-nation tour, departing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Brazil, where he is set to participate in the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro.





The summit, a significant gathering of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will focus on a range of pressing global issues. PM Modi is expected to engage in high-level discussions concerning peace and security, the strengthening of multilateralism, the responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and various economic and financial matters.





In addition to his participation in the summit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines, further enhancing India’s diplomatic outreach.





Before arriving in Brazil, PM Modi concluded what he described as a "productive" visit to Argentina. During his stay, he held extensive talks with Argentine President Javier Milei, exploring avenues to diversify and deepen bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade, agriculture, defence, security, and energy.





The leaders also identified significant potential for collaboration in pharmaceuticals and sports. PM Modi expressed optimism that these discussions would inject new momentum into the India-Argentina relationship, acknowledging the warmth and hospitality extended by President Milei, the Argentine government, and its people.





In a gesture of respect and cultural diplomacy, PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore in Buenos Aires, underscoring the enduring legacy of Indian thought leaders on the global stage.





Following his engagements in Brazil, the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Namibia on July 9, where he will address the Namibian parliament, marking another milestone in India’s efforts to strengthen ties with African nations. This multi-nation tour reflects India’s proactive foreign policy approach, aiming to bolster strategic partnerships, foster economic cooperation, and contribute constructively to global governance.





Based On ANI Report





