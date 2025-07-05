



Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), India’s leading public sector shipbuilding and ship repair company, has entered into a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Korea-based HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd. (HD KSOE), a global leader in shipbuilding and marine engineering.





Signed on July 4, 2025, this strategic partnership is designed to foster long-term cooperation across multiple domains of shipbuilding and maritime development, aligning closely with India’s national maritime ambitions under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.





The MoU outlines several key areas of collaboration. These include the joint exploration of newbuilding opportunities both in India and internationally, sharing of technical expertise to elevate shipbuilding standards to global benchmarks, and identification of initiatives to improve productivity and capacity utilization within shipyards.





Additionally, the agreement emphasizes joint efforts to upskill and strengthen the workforce, as well as the exploration of further collaboration in other shipbuilding-related projects. HD KSOE brings its extensive experience to the table, overseeing operations at some of the world’s largest shipyards, including Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.





This partnership is significant for both entities. For CSL, it represents a critical step toward enhancing self-reliance, global competitiveness, and skill development within India’s shipbuilding ecosystem. The collaboration is expected to facilitate technology transfer, operational efficiency, and the adoption of best practices, thereby strengthening India’s position as a global maritime hub.





CSL’s track record includes the delivery of India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier and 47 high-end vessels to international clients, underscoring its capability and ambition to expand further on the global stage.





The MoU is also backed by broader policy initiatives, such as the recently announced ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund, aimed at accelerating investment in shipbuilding, port modernization, and related infrastructure. Overall, the CSL-HD KSOE partnership is poised to drive innovation, workforce development, and global collaboration in shipbuilding, marking a pivotal advancement for India’s maritime sector.





Agencies







