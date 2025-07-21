



The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has formally sought the Union Home Ministry’s approval to raise 20 additional battalions, equating to around 20,000 new personnel, amidst a severe personnel shortage and escalating security threats, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur.





The request is directly tied to current operational demands, as the CRPF faces a shortfall of nearly 26,000 personnel. The force, with a sanctioned strength exceeding 3,00,000, is India’s largest paramilitary and plays a central role in internal security, counter-terrorism, and maintaining public order.





The push for new battalions gained urgency after significant incidents, such as the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the onset of ‘Operation Sindoor’ by Indian armed forces.





The Union Finance Ministry has already cleared the proposal for these 20 battalions, and final approval from the Union Cabinet is anticipated soon. While an initial demand was made for 35 battalions last year, the Home Ministry has approved 20 as an immediate measure, with the remainder under ongoing consideration.





The newly sanctioned battalions will be specially equipped and trained for deployment in Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting the changing security dynamics and the government’s strategic pivot away from areas where Maoist insurgency is declining, toward intensified counter-terror and law-and-order operations in the Kashmir region.





The CRPF is expected to deploy these forces alongside the Army to support anti-terror initiatives, leveraging advanced weaponry and operational tactics suited to the unique challenges of the region’s terrain and threat environment.





Additionally, the CRPF is expanding its elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) force, known for jungle and guerrilla warfare expertise, to Jammu and Kashmir for the first time, primarily targeting forested and infiltration-prone areas in the Jammu region.





CoBRA commandos, receiving a 15% salary premium relative to regular CRPF ranks, bring advanced surveillance, intelligence, and combat capabilities, representing a significant boost to the region’s anti-militancy preparations.





The CRPF’s expanded responsibilities not only center on counter-insurgency and anti-terror operations but also cover riot control, election security, VIP protection, disaster response, and UN peacekeeping.





The force has been heavily mobilised in both Manipur, which has faced ongoing ethnic violence since May 2023, and various Maoist-affected zones. The fresh approval for additional battalions underscores the government’s continued prioritization of security reinforcement and proactive operational readiness in response to evolving internal threats.





