Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the media ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, declared the recent Operation Sindoor as a “Vijay Utsav” or victory celebration, underscoring the operation’s significance as a testament to the prowess, precision, and professionalism of the Indian Armed Forces.





He emphasised that the successful completion of the operation, which met all objectives within a remarkable span of just 22 minutes by neutralising terrorists interred deep within their own hideouts, served as a moment of immense national pride.





The Prime Minister called upon Parliament to pay a unified tribute to the armed forces, highlighting how such collective recognition would not only boost morale among defence personnel but also stimulate innovation, manufacturing, and youth employment within the domestic defence sector.





Modi lauded the success of the ‘Made in India’ defence initiative, which was prominently displayed during the operation. He remarked that Indian-made defence systems have attracted growing international curiosity and admiration, affirming India’s transition towards military self-reliance and technological advancement. This, he said, signals a new era for the nation’s defence capabilities, with global leaders increasingly acknowledging the credibility and potential of Indian-manufactured weaponry.





The Prime Minister further urged Parliamentarians to engage in constructive and meaningful dialogue during the session, particularly on Operation Sindoor’s success. In taking a unified stand, he argued, lawmakers would not only symbolise national pride but also reinforce the country's resolve to promote indigenous defence production, foster further innovation, and address the aspirations of India’s youth by creating more employment opportunities in high-tech sectors.





In addition to celebrating the operational triumph, Modi referenced a historic milestone in India’s space journey: astronaut Subhanshu Shukla’s recent mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), during which the Indian Tricolour was unfurled for the first time.





This gesture, according to Modi, resonated with every Indian and ignited enthusiasm among the youth for science, technology, and innovation, adding another layer to the national narrative of pride and progress.





Concluding his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the monsoon, describing it as a force of “renewal and rejuvenation” for the country. He expressed optimism regarding the currently favourable monsoon conditions, noting that they would directly benefit agriculture, strengthen the rural economy, and support the nation’s overall growth trajectory.





Throughout his remarks, Modi’s tone was one of celebration, optimism, and a call for united national effort—whether in honouring military achievements, championing space exploration, or bolstering agricultural prosperity as the monsoon shapes the season ahead.





Agencies







