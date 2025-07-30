



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India has recently concluded design studies for a next-generation Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), marking a significant advancement in India’s strategic deterrence capabilities.





This new ICBM is expected to be a game changer akin to previous Agni series missiles, integrating the latest and most efficient technologies, including features from the Agni-V MK-II.





This next-generation ICBM is designed to counter contemporary challenges, especially in regions defended by advanced Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) systems such as Russia’s S-500, China’s HQ-19, and the US THAAD. To outsmart these formidable defences, the missile incorporates a robust suite of anti-ABM features.





These include Manoeuvrable Re-Entry Vehicles (MaRVs) capable of unpredictable terminal phase manoeuvres, advanced decoys and penetration aids that confuse and overwhelm enemy radars, low-observable quasi-ballistic or depressed trajectories to reduce detection time, and electronic counter-countermeasures like onboard jammers and radar-absorbing coatings.





Building on India’s current long-range missile, the Agni-V—which has a range of 5,500 to 8,000 km and is one of the fastest missiles in the world, reaching speeds up to Mach 24—the new missile is expected to have an extended range potentially exceeding 10,000 km and deliver 10 to 12 warheads, each with yields between 150 and 300 kilotons.





This represents a substantial increase in strategic reach and payload capability, allowing India to target not only regional but intercontinental threats.





Technological advancements from India’s Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) programs such as the K-5 and K-6 are being integrated into this new ICBM. These include the use of miniaturised nuclear warheads, carbon-composite structures for thermal protection during re-entry, and a cannisterised cold-launch system for rapid deployment and survivability.





The design likely combines solid-fuel propulsion and advanced guidance systems of the Agni-V line with platform-flexible traits from SLBMs, possibly hinting at a hybrid missile doctrine that merges land and sea launch capabilities.





Strategically, this missile development signals a shift after almost a decade of restrained land-based ICBM progress, emphasising rapid-response and survivable deterrence consistent with India’s nuclear doctrine of credible minimum deterrence under a No-First-Use policy.





The evolving global security environment following conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, the Iran-Israel clash, and India-Pakistan tensions during Operation Sindoor, demands such advancements. The missile will hence be equipped not just to survive but to evade the most advanced ABM systems presently operational worldwide.





While the official nomenclature remains undisclosed, speculation suggests the missile could be an Agni-VI variant or revive the long-speculated Surya missile concept with ranges between 12,000 and 16,000 km, or inaugurate a new missile family inspired by SLBM technologies.





India’s next-generation ICBM is poised to significantly enhance its strategic nuclear deterrence by integrating cutting-edge technologies for extended range, multiple warhead delivery, rapid deployment, and advanced penetration capabilities to counter the most sophisticated missile defence systems globally. This development strengthens India’s strategic autonomy and positions it prominently in the landscape of modern intercontinental nuclear deterrence.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







