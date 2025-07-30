



In a striking revelation made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was disclosed that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan made a direct call to his Indian counterpart during a critical phase of military engagement.





According to PM Modi, the Pakistani DGMO expressed a sense of severe strain and vulnerability caused by the Indian military strikes.





The DGMO reportedly conveyed, in a candid and almost emotional plea, that "bahut mara ab jyada maar jhelne ki takat nahi hai, please hamla rok do," which translates to, “You have hit us really hard, we don’t have the strength to endure more, please stop this attack.”





This communication starkly highlighted the intensity and impact of the Indian operations on Pakistani forces. PM Modi emphasised that the strikes carried out by India were precise and carefully calibrated to avoid escalation, underscoring their strategic intent rather than an opportunistic or broad-based offensive.





The Indian leadership’s focus, as reinforced by this account, was on delivering targeted responses that neutralized threats effectively without provoking a wider conflict. This candid interaction between the DGMOs reflects the high-stakes nature of the military dynamics between the two countries and underscores the importance of measured, judicious conduct amidst ongoing tensions.





It also reveals a rare moment of direct military communication aimed at de-escalation, illustrating that despite severe hostilities on the ground, channels for dialogue and conflict prevention remain accessible and crucial.





The disclosure by PM Modi provides an unprecedented glimpse into the military and diplomatic choreography behind India’s security operations and highlights the complex interplay of power, restraint, and tactical precision that characterizes India-Pakistan military interactions.

IDN







