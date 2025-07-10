DRDO Mounted Gun System to boost Indian Army's firepower





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made substantial progress in advancing India's defence self-reliance in 2024, marked by the signing of over 2,000 technology transfer agreements and the issuance of more than 200 production licenses. This surge in technology transfers and licensing reflects a strategic push to build a robust indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Over the past five years, DRDO has identified more than 130 industries as development partners or production agencies, significantly strengthening the domestic defence industrial base. These partnerships are crucial for fostering innovation, accelerating technology absorption, and ensuring that core defence technologies are developed and produced within India.





A key enabler of this ecosystem is the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme, under which DRDO provides financial support of up to ₹50 crore per system and offers technical guidance to private industries developing critical defence technologies. DRDO scientists are closely involved in mentoring these industries, ensuring that projects meet stringent defence standards and are successfully brought to fruition.





One of the most notable technological advancements is the development of the Mounted Gun System (MGS), a truck-mounted, self-propelled artillery platform based on the 155mm/52 calibre ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System).





Developed in collaboration with Bharat Forge and mounted on a BEML high-mobility 8x8 vehicle, the MGS combines advanced firepower, rapid mobility, and cutting-edge automation. It can fire standard rounds up to 48 km and advanced projectiles up to 80 km, positioning it as a competitive alternative to Western systems like the French Caesar and Swedish Archer.





The MGS is also highly cost-effective, with a per-unit cost of approximately $1.74 million (₹15 crore)—significantly less than its international counterparts.





The MGS features an all-electric drive, automated loading, and compatibility with NATO-standard ammunition, making it one of the most advanced artillery systems in its class. Its rapid "shoot and scoot" capability—transitioning from drive to fire mode in just 80 seconds—enhances survivability in modern, drone-dominated battlefield environments.





The high level of indigenisation—with up to 85% of components sourced domestically—demonstrates DRDO’s commitment to reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and boosting the Indian defence sector's global competitiveness. The transfer of MGS technology to Bharat Forge and the planned induction of hundreds of these systems into the Indian Army underscore the tangible outcomes of DRDO’s technology transfer initiatives.





In addition to technological and industrial achievements, DRDO’s efforts are complemented by broader industry initiatives such as the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Market Facilitation Services (MFS), aimed at helping Indian defence manufacturers expand into global markets.





DRDO’s comprehensive approach—spanning technology development, industry partnerships, financial and technical support, and global market facilitation—is significantly enhancing India’s indigenous defence capabilities and positioning the country as a major player in the global defence sector.





Based On A PTI Report







