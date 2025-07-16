



India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar led a strong diplomatic charge at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Tianjin, China, on July 15, 2025.





This visit, marking his first presence in the country since the Galwan Valley incident of 2020, highlighted critical regional issues, with Afghanistan and the evolving multipolar world order taking center stage.





At the core of Jaishankar’s address was India’s insistence on extended and coordinated development assistance to Afghanistan. Stating that “Afghanistan has been long on the SCO agenda,” he called upon the organisation’s member states to not only recognise but act upon the ongoing humanitarian and developmental needs of the Afghan people.





He underscored India’s historical commitment to regional peace and emphasised that the stability of Afghanistan is indispensable to the broader security and progress of Central and South Asia. Jaishankar urged, “The international community, particularly SCO members, must therefore step up with development assistance. India, for its part, will certainly do so,” reiterating India’s willingness to lead by example in humanitarian outreach and reconstruction efforts.





Addressing the broader shifts in global geopolitics, Jaishankar highlighted the rise of multipolarity, noting that the redistribution of global power is not just about national capacities but also about the formation and effectiveness of multilateral groupings such as the SCO. “The world is today moving towards greater multi-polarity.





Our ability to contribute to the shaping of world affairs will naturally depend on how well we come together on a shared agenda. That means taking everybody on board,” Jaishankar stated. This reflects India’s advocacy for inclusive cooperation and consensus-driven multilateralism in shaping a responsive and responsible international community.





Jaishankar’s Tianjin visit also included a collective meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping alongside other SCO foreign ministers, underlining the group’s collective diplomatic engagement at the highest levels. The timing of his visit is notable, following similar high-profile Indian visits: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval both attended SCO-related gatherings in China in June.





These interactions are set against a cautious normalisation of India-China relations post-2020, with bilateral dialogues continuing even amidst unresolved border disputes. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s scheduled visit to India in the coming month, as part of the Special Representatives (SR) dialogue mechanism, is expected to delve further into efforts to address boundary issues that have weighed on relations between the two Asian giants.





Jaishankar’s interventions at the SCO signal India’s dual-track approach: championing humanitarian and developmental outreach in neighbouring Afghanistan, and strengthening India’s role in multilateral platforms amidst changing global power equations.





The statements delivered in Tianjin reinforce the country’s position as a proactive, collaborative regional leader invested in both immediate stability and the larger architecture of a multipolar world.





With regional cooperation and unity at the forefront, Jaishankar’s stance reflects not only India’s vision for Afghanistan and the SCO, but also its aspirations for constructive engagement within the broader international community.





The road ahead for the region—marked by the challenges in Afghanistan and the shifting contours of India-China relations—will likely hinge on sustained dialogue, inclusive multilateralism, and shared development objectives.





Based On ANI Report





