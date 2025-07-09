



Google has officially begun the rollout of its much-anticipated 'AI Mode' in Search for users across India, marking a significant evolution in how people interact with the world’s most popular search engine.





The announcement was made by CEO Sundar Pichai, who highlighted the "incredible response" the feature received during its initial experimental phase in Google Labs. This new development signals a major step forward in the integration of advanced artificial intelligence into everyday search experiences.





Key Highlights of The Rollout





Wider Availability: AI Mode is now being made accessible to all users in India, starting with English language support. Unlike the previous phase, which required users to sign up for Labs, the feature is now available without any special enrolment.





User Experience: Over the next few days, users will notice a new tab labelled 'AI Mode' appearing directly in Google Search and within the search bar of the Google app. This integration aims to make the AI-powered experience seamless and readily accessible.





Enhanced Capabilities: AI Mode allows users to interact with Google Search in multiple ways. Users can type queries, use voice input, or even snap photos using Google Lens. The responses generated are designed to be rich and comprehensive, often accompanied by helpful links and suggestions for deeper exploration.





Deeper Engagement: According to Hema Budaraju, Vice President of Product Management, Search, the feature is intended to make it easier for users to ask any question and receive AI-powered answers that help them explore topics more deeply. Feedback from the Labs phase indicated that users valued the speed and quality of responses, using the tool for everything from in-depth learning to understanding complex how-to scenarios.





Continuous Improvement: All the features introduced during the Labs experiment are included in this public rollout. Users can expect the same level of interactivity, including the ability to ask follow-up questions and dig deeper into topics of interest.





The launch of AI Mode in India underscores Google’s commitment to making advanced AI accessible to one of the world’s largest and most diverse internet user bases. By removing the Labs sign-up requirement and embedding the feature directly into Search, Google is aiming to democratize access to its most powerful AI search capabilities. This initiative is expected to transform how Indian users seek information, learn new concepts, and solve everyday problems online.





As Google continues to refine and expand AI Mode, the company is keen to observe how users leverage these new capabilities. The rollout is part of a broader vision to reimagine Search as a more interactive, intelligent, and user-centric platform. With India serving as a key market for digital innovation, the success of AI Mode here could influence similar launches in other regions in the future.





Based On ANI Report







