



The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) are set to induct the Made-in-India C295 transport aircraft as part of a major modernisation drive for India’s maritime security and tactical airlift capabilities. This move follows the issuance of a Request for Proposal (RFP) in March 2024 for 15 C295 maritime variants—nine for the Navy and six for the Coast Guard—with the commercial bid submission deadline set for December 2025.





The procurement process is guided by the Defence Acquisition Council’s (DAC) grant of Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Once finalised, these aircraft will enhance the Navy and Coast Guard’s capacity for rapid deployment, search and rescue, logistic missions, and maritime surveillance across the Indian Ocean Region.





Notably, the C295’s ability to take off and land on short, improvised airstrips makes it exceptionally well-suited for operations in coastal, island, and remote areas—crucial for India’s extensive maritime geography.





The new maritime C295 versions are planned to fill a critical operational gap between the long-range Boeing P-8I Poseidon and short-range Dornier DO-228 maritime aircraft, creating a more robust multi-layered aerial surveillance regime. The Navy’s nine C295s will likely be equipped with sonobuoys and torpedoes for anti-submarine warfare, and anti-ship missiles for surface warfare, while the Coast Guard’s six will feature multi-mission configurations for a range of security, rescue, and intelligence roles. All variants are expected to be fitted with advanced indigenous sensors, surveillance systems, and electronic warfare suites, furthering India’s defense self-reliance goals.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is already well advanced in its C295 acquisition. Following a 2021 deal for 56 aircraft, the IAF has inducted 15 Spanish-built C295s as Avro replacements, with the remaining 40 under production at Tata’s Vadodara plant—the first instance of an Indian private company manufacturing military aircraft domestically. The first Made-in-India C295 is targeted for delivery by late 2026, solidifying the success of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) defence initiative.





In terms of capabilities, the C295 is a versatile medium-lift tactical aircraft that can transport up to 70 troops or 50 paratroopers with a 10-tonne payload, and can operate in austere conditions—taking off in just 670 meters and landing within 320 meters. It features a rear ramp for air drops, medical evacuations, and cargo operations, with endurance up to 11 hours and a cruising speed of 480 km/h. These features make it ideal for both peacetime and contingency operations, including humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and forward area support.





The decision to induct the C295 across the Navy, Coast Guard, and Air Force is seen as a major force multiplier, not only modernising India's tactical airlift and maritime surveillance capabilities but also improving jointness and interoperability among the services. As India prepares for potential two-front conflict scenarios and replaces aging platforms like the Avro, AN-32, and IL-76, the C295 will play a central role in transitioning the Indian military to a more agile, technologically advanced, and self-reliant aerial force.





