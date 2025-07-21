



CVRDE and Ashok Leyland's Indigenous 600HP Engine Reaches Advanced Testing Phase for DRDO's Next-Generation Wheeled Armoured Platforms





The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), a premier laboratory of India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has achieved a significant milestone in indigenous defence technology development with its 600-horsepower engine project in partnership with Ashok Leyland.





This cutting-edge powerplant, designed specifically for advanced combat vehicles including the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), has successfully completed performance parameter testing and has now entered the critical durability trials phase, marking a transformative step toward India's self-reliance in military vehicle propulsion systems.





The development represents a cornerstone achievement in India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with CVRDE designing the 600HP engine from the ground up using advanced technologies that make it compact, efficient, and lightweight compared to contemporary battle tank engines.





Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group and India's largest supplier of mobility solutions to the Indian Army, serves as the development and production partner, having applied modern and innovative manufacturing methods to complete the engine production in record time despite COVID-19 lockdown challenges.

The engine's successful performance testing validates its ability to meet required power output, efficiency, and operational standards for military applications across diverse terrains and extreme conditions.





The ongoing durability trials will subject the powerplant to prolonged operational stress, harsh environmental factors, and rigorous combat scenario simulations to ensure reliability under extreme conditions including high temperatures, rugged terrains, and extended operational hours.





Evolution of India's Wheeled Armoured Platform Program





The WhAP program represents a sophisticated approach to modern armoured vehicle development, with DRDO implementing a modular design philosophy emphasising scalability and reconfigurability to adapt the platform for various operational roles. The first-generation WhAP, developed by the Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), was initially introduced as the TATA Kestrel at DefExpo 2014. This pioneering 8x8 amphibious wheeled armoured vehicle was designed as an Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle to replace ageing Soviet-era BMP-2 tracked armoured personnel carriers.





TATA Advanced Systems emerged as the primary production partner for the first-generation platform, successfully delivering the initial batch of vehicles to the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Kestrel-based WhAP demonstrated exceptional capabilities during stringent field trials across diverse terrains including high altitudes, deserts, and plains, meeting the comprehensive requirements of Indian military forces.





The second-generation WhAP development has been undertaken by Mahindra Defence Systems in collaboration with DRDO, featuring significant enhancements including compact design, weight reduction, and optimised 600HP diesel engine performance specifically engineered for high-altitude operations. This advanced iteration incorporates enhanced protection measures and improved operational capabilities, with particular emphasis on Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) defence variants.





Future Applications





The indigenous 600HP engine development carries profound implications for India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, positioning the nation to achieve self-reliance in tank engine technology while generating substantial advantages including spin-off technologies for civilian applications, foreign exchange savings, export potential for tank engines, and employment generation within Indian industry. The engine is specifically designed for integration into India's Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) program, which aims to replace the ageing BMP-2 fleet with approximately 1,750 next-generation vehicles.





CVRDE's comprehensive testing infrastructure, including state-of-the-art engine test facilities capable of evaluating power-plants up to 1500kW capacity, provides the technical foundation for rigorous qualification processes. The successful completion of the 600HP engine's performance testing phase demonstrates India's growing capabilities in developing indigenous defence technologies that meet international standards while supporting the nation's strategic autonomy objectives.





The WhAP platform's modular architecture enables development of multiple variants including armoured personnel carriers, 30mm infantry combat vehicles, 105mm light tanks, command post vehicles, ambulances, and specialised CBRN platforms, all based on the common 8x8 chassis. This versatility positions the WhAP family as a comprehensive solution for India's diverse armoured vehicle requirements while offering significant export potential to friendly nations.





With Bharat Forge recently securing Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the WhAP platform to join Tata and Mahindra as the third manufacturer, India's defence industrial base continues expanding its capacity for indigenous armoured vehicle production. The successful integration of the CVRDE-Ashok Leyland 600HP engine into operational WhAP platforms will represent a culmination of years of dedicated research and development, establishing India as a major player in the global defence technology landscape while ensuring the Indian Armed Forces receive world-class indigenous combat platforms.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







