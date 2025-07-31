



The 8th Joint Defence Committee meeting between India and Brazil was held in Brasilia on July 30, 2025, focusing on enhancing military cooperation, defence industry ties, training, and regional security in the Indo-Pacific and Latin America regions.





The talks were led by Shri Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary (IC) from India, and Maj Gen Willain Koji Kamei, Deputy Chief of Policy and Strategy from Brazil. Key discussions included boosting military collaboration and addressing shared security concerns across these two strategically important regions.





India and Brazil have a deep and multifaceted relationship, elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2006. They share common values, a global vision, and commitments to democratic principles and inclusive economic development.





The bilateral defence cooperation has grown through mechanisms such as the Joint Defence Committee, a 2+2 Political-Military dialogue initiated with its first meeting in 2024, and frequent high-level military exchanges.





Notably, high-level visits in the defence sector have been substantial, with 14 exchanges at the level of military chiefs, including recent visits by the Chief of the Indian Air Force to Brazil and the Chiefs of the Brazilian Army, Navy, and Air Force visiting India in quick succession. Since 2007, 134 defence officers (70 from India and 64 from Brazil) have undergone training in various short- and long-term courses, alongside joint exercises and sailing regattas, deepening operational interoperability and mutual understanding.





The strategic relationship also extends into joint efforts against terrorism, transnational organized crime, and cybersecurity cooperation. Recent agreements include the Exchange and Mutual Protection of Classified Information and a Bilateral Cybersecurity Dialogue.





In July 2025, during India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Brazil, both nations reaffirmed their condemnation of terrorism and emphasized united international responses to security threats, further broadening defence and security collaboration.





These developments underscore India and Brazil’s intent to consolidate defence and security as a key pillar of their strategic roadmap for bilateral relations over the coming decade, alongside priorities such as food security, energy transition, digital transformation, and industrial partnerships.





The 8th Joint Defence Committee meeting marked another significant step in India-Brazil military cooperation, emphasizing increased training, defence industry collaboration, strategic dialogues, and enhanced regional security in the Indo-Pacific and Latin America, strengthening a partnership that has matured over nearly two decades.





Based On ANI Report







