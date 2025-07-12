



At the 62nd Convocation of IIT-Madras on July 11, 2025, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval delivered a significant address as the Chief Guest, shedding light on the recent Operation Sindoor.





Doval revealed that the Indian Armed Forces conducted a meticulously planned operation, striking nine terrorist targets deep within Pakistan’s territory, far from the border and across challenging, criss-crossed terrain.





He emphasised the precision of these strikes, stating that the Indian military had exact intelligence on the whereabouts of each target, ensuring that the missiles hit only the intended locations without any collateral damage.





“We hit nowhere else except that. It was precise to the point where we knew who was where. The entire operation started at five minutes past one and it was over at 28 minutes past one – 23 minutes,” he elaborated, amid loud applause from the audience. Thereafter, the foreign press had carried several reports saying Pakistan did this or that. “You show me any photograph, any imagery – you know, these days these imageries are from satellites all over the world – which show any Indian damage being done, even a glass pane having been broken” he remarked.

“Mention was made here of Operation Sindoor. We are really proud of it, not for necessarily what people perceive, (but) that how much of indigenous content was there... whether it was our Brahmos systems, whether it was our integrated air control and command systems, whether it was the radars, whether it was all that was being done as battlefield surveillance,” he asserted.





Doval categorically dismissed claims of any Indian casualties or damage, asserting that not even a glass pane was broken on the Indian side during the operation. He directly challenged the foreign media’s portrayal of the events, accusing them of spreading misinformation and bias regarding the operation’s outcomes.





Doval called upon international journalists to present credible evidence if there was any damage inflicted on India, underlining the transparency and discipline with which the operation was executed.





The NSA commended the Indian Armed Forces for their swift and decisive action, highlighting that the entire operation was completed within a span of just 23 minutes. The strikes reportedly targeted and destroyed terror camps belonging to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen, both in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). Doval’s remarks underscored India’s capability for precision military action and its commitment to countering terrorism without causing unnecessary harm or escalation.





In conclusion, Ajit Doval urged the international community, especially the media, to adopt a more responsible and evidence-based approach when reporting on sensitive matters of national security. He reiterated India’s stance on zero tolerance for terrorism and the importance of factual, unbiased reporting in maintaining regional stability and global credibility.





