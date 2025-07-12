



India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its 2024 Annual Report, has underscored the nation’s growing strategic and developmental role in the Indo-Pacific, guided by the SAGAR vision—Security And Growth for All in the Region.





The report highlights India’s commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, emphasizing respect for sovereignty, peaceful dispute resolution, and adherence to international law.





The MEA outlined a multi-faceted engagement strategy encompassing political, security, economic, and socio-cultural cooperation with all Indo-Pacific nations and stakeholders. Central to this approach is the Act East Policy, which marked its tenth anniversary and continues to prioritize ASEAN as a cornerstone of India’s regional outreach.





India has strengthened ties with major regional organisations, including ASEAN, the East Asia Summit (EAS), Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC), Indian Ocean Commission (IOC), ACMECS, and the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT).





India’s relationship with ASEAN was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. At the 21st India-ASEAN Summit in October 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ASEAN leaders reviewed cooperation and issued joint statements on digital transformation and future collaboration. The report also highlights deepening cultural and people-to-people ties, such as the India-ASEAN Women Scientists Conclave, and recognizes ASEAN as a key trade and technology partner.





The East Asia Summit was described as a vital forum for strategic dialogue, where Prime Minister Modi reiterated support for ASEAN centrality and international rules-based order. He addressed critical issues, including terrorism, cyber threats, and the revival of Nalanda University, which enjoys broad EAS support.





In the western Indian Ocean, India has been an observer in the IOC since 2020 and currently serves as Vice-Chair of IORA (2023–2025). The report details projects on maritime safety, security, and the Blue Economy, which the World Bank defines as sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth and job creation while preserving marine ecosystems.





The Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI), launched in 2019, focuses on seven pillars, including maritime security and trade connectivity, with participation from the UK, Australia, and Japan. India’s sub-regional leadership is evident in its chairing of MGC working groups, sanctioning of 121 Quick Impact Projects, and the launch of the MGC Business Council. India also joined the IMT-GT in 2022 as its first Development Partner and hosted an Early Harvest Project in 2024 focused on computer networking training.





A significant development noted in the report is the unveiling of the MAHASAGAR doctrine—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions—by Prime Minister Modi in Mauritius in March 2025.





This doctrine broadens the SAGAR vision, emphasizing expanded trade, security cooperation, sustainable development, and strategic partnerships, particularly in response to growing challenges in the region. The MAHASAGAR outlook, together with India’s Neighbourhood First policy, reinforces India’s role as a first responder in crises and a net security provider across the Indo-Pacific.





Overall, the 2024 MEA report positions India’s SAGAR and MAHASAGAR doctrines as the guiding frameworks behind its proactive regional diplomacy, aiming to ensure stability, inclusive growth, and strategic balance throughout the Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







