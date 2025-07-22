



India is taking a significant leap forward in quantum computing with its ambitious plan to establish a 100-qubit superconducting quantum computing facility at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Bengaluru. This ground breaking initiative represents one of the most important developments in India's quantum technology roadmap under the National Quantum Mission, positioning the country as a serious contender in the global quantum computing race.





Project Overview And Specifications





The quantum computing facility, officially designated as the "Establishment of Superconducting based Quantum Computing Reference Facility," will be hosted at C-DAC's Bengaluru campus in Electronic City. The facility is designed with remarkable scalability features, initially targeting 50 to 100 qubits but engineered to support upgrades up to 250 qubits. This modular architecture ensures that the system can evolve with advancing quantum technology, providing long-term value for research institutions and the broader quantum ecosystem.





The project encompasses comprehensive components including a superconducting qubit processor, advanced control electronics, dilution refrigerator systems with active and passive damping, comprehensive modular software stack with API support, power conditioning systems, environmental monitoring controls, and EMI/EMC compliance measures. The facility is designed with an open architecture approach, promoting interoperability and facilitating external collaboration for system modification, innovation, and scalable development.





Timeline And Implementation Strategy





The quantum computing facility project follows a structured three-year implementation timeline, with C-DAC officials indicating that the entire process from importing components, assembling, and developing software and applications will take approximately three years to complete. The government has sanctioned approximately Rs 70-80 crore for this ambitious project, demonstrating significant financial commitment to India's quantum computing ambitions.





The procurement process involves a 9-month delivery period from order placement, with a comprehensive three-year service contract covering maintenance, training, calibration services, system software updates, and on-site support. This timeline aligns with India's broader quantum computing goals under the National Quantum Mission, which targets developing intermediate-scale quantum computers with specific qubit milestones over the next eight years.





National Quantum Mission Context





This facility development operates within the framework of India's National Quantum Mission (NQM), approved by the Union Cabinet in April 2023 with a budget allocation of Rs 6,003.65 crore spanning from 2023-24 to 2030-31. The mission aims to develop quantum computers with 20-50 physical qubits within 3 years, 50-100 physical qubits within 5 years, and 50-1000 physical qubits within 8 years across platforms including superconducting and photonic technologies.





The National Quantum Mission has established four Thematic Hubs (T-Hubs) focusing on Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing & Metrology, and Quantum Materials & Devices. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru serves as the Thematic Hub for Quantum Computing, involving 21 institutions including IITs, CDAC, and other premier research organisations. This collaborative ecosystem ensures that the C-DAC quantum facility will operate within a comprehensive national framework for quantum research and development.





Superconducting Quantum Computing Technology





The facility utilises superconducting quantum computing technology, which has emerged as one of the most promising approaches for building scalable quantum computers. Superconducting qubits offer several key advantages including fast gate operations in nanoseconds, making them among the fastest quantum computing platforms. The technology leverages superconducting circuits that exhibit zero electrical resistance when cooled to ultra-low temperatures using dilution refrigerators, enabling high coherence times essential for quantum computation.





Leading technology companies like Google, IBM, and emerging players have demonstrated quantum supremacy using superconducting qubits, validating this approach for practical quantum computing applications. The scalability of superconducting systems through fabrication techniques similar to classical semiconductor chips makes this technology particularly suitable for India's long-term quantum computing goals.





Research And Application Potential





The quantum reference facility is designed to serve as a national reference platform accessible to research institutes, universities, and quantum technology enthusiasts across India. This democratisation of quantum computing access will enable researchers to conduct experiments in quantum hardware development, device designs, quantum processing technologies, and quantum software algorithms.





The facility's applications span multiple critical domains including drug discovery and pharmaceutical research, where quantum computers can simulate molecular interactions with unprecedented accuracy, potentially accelerating the identification of new therapeutic compounds. In financial modelling, quantum computing offers enhanced capabilities for portfolio optimisation, risk assessment, and fraud detection through superior processing of complex datasets. The technology also holds promise for materials science, enabling researchers to discover new superconductors and semiconductor structures essential for next-generation technologies.





Strategic Importance And Global Positioning





India's investment in this quantum computing facility represents a strategic response to the global quantum race, where countries like China have invested $15.3 billion in quantum technologies, while the United States has received approximately $6.9 billion in quantum funding. Currently, India ranks 12th globally in public quantum investment with $735 million, but holds the 6th position in quantum start-ups with 53 companies, indicating strong entrepreneurial activity in the sector.





The facility will contribute to India's goal of reducing dependency on foreign quantum technologies while building indigenous capabilities. C-DAC's role in integrating high-performance computing with quantum computing positions India to leverage its existing supercomputing expertise in the quantum domain. The organisation's successful track record in developing high-performance computers provides a solid foundation for quantum technology development.





The establishment of this 100-qubit quantum computing facility represents more than a technological achievement; it signifies India's commitment to quantum technology leadership in the Asia-Pacific region. The facility's open architecture design and accessibility to research institutions will democratise quantum computing research, potentially accelerating breakthrough discoveries across multiple scientific domains.





The facility's modular scalability to 250 qubits ensures its relevance as quantum computing technology advances, providing a platform for testing and validating indigenously developed quantum components. This capability supports India's broader goal of achieving self-reliance in critical quantum technologies while contributing to global quantum computing research.





As quantum computing transitions from experimental to practical applications, India's investment in this reference facility positions the country to participate meaningfully in the quantum economy. The facility will serve as a training ground for quantum researchers, a testing platform for quantum algorithms, and a catalyst for quantum technology commercialisation, ultimately contributing to India's vision of becoming a global quantum technology leader by 2030.





IDN (With Inputs From MoneyControl)








