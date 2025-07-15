



Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew are set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at approximately 3:00–3:01 pm IST. The SpaceX Dragon capsule, named "Grace," undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, July 14, at around 4:45 pm IST.





Live coverage of the splashdown will begin on the Axiom Space website at 2:00 pm IST on July 15, about an hour before the expected landing, with additional coverage available via NASA+ and SpaceX platforms. The timeline for splashdown may have a margin window of about one hour, depending on weather and recovery operations.





The Axiom-4 mission, commanded by Peggy Whitson and including Shubhanshu Shukla, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary), marks a historic milestone as the first ISS mission for astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary. During their 18-day stay, the crew conducted over 60 scientific experiments and outreach activities.





