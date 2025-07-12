

The Indian Navy is poised to significantly enhance its maritime capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) with the induction of six indigenously built Project 17A stealth frigates by August-September 2026.

These warships—Udaygiri, Taragiri, Mahendragiri, Himgiri, Dunagiri, and Vindhyagiri—are a major step in India’s strategy to counter China’s expanding naval presence and to secure vital sea lanes in the region.





Project 17A, with a budget of ₹45,000 crore, is a follow-on to the Shivalik-class (Project 17) frigates and represents a substantial technological and operational upgrade. The new frigates are being constructed at two major Indian shipyards: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.





The first ship of this class, INS Nilgiri, was commissioned in January 2025, with Udaygiri delivered to the Navy on July 1 and slated for commissioning in August. Taragiri and Mahendragiri are expected to complete trials by October 2025 and February 2026, respectively, followed by commissioning soon after.





The remaining ships—Himgiri, Dunagiri, and Vindhyagiri—are progressing through various stages of construction and are expected to join the fleet by mid to late 2026.





These frigates feature 75% indigenous content, underscoring India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing. They are equipped with cutting-edge stealth technology, advanced sensors, and a comprehensive suite of modern weaponry, including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and a medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) system.





The ships are designed for multi-mission operations, capable of addressing both conventional and non-conventional maritime threats, and are fitted to dominate the sea battlespace in all dimensions—surface, air, and underwater.





Each vessel has a displacement of 6,670 tons, measures 149 meters in length, can reach speeds up to 28 knots, and accommodates 225 personnel. The robust indigenous ecosystem supporting Project 17A involves over 200 medium, small, and micro enterprises, reflecting a strong industrial base and technological expertise within India.





The induction of these advanced warships comes at a critical time, as China continues to expand its maritime footprint in the Indian Ocean through military bases and strategic partnerships with regional countries. The Indian Navy’s move is aimed at not only countering these developments but also at reinforcing a rules-based international order in the region.





With around 60 warships currently under construction at various Indian shipyards, the Navy’s fast-paced indigenisation drive is a key part of its goal to become fully self-reliant by 2047, coinciding with India’s centenary of independence. The Project 17A frigates will substantially boost the Navy’s operational readiness and power projection capabilities, consolidating India’s position as a dominant maritime force in the Indian Ocean Region.





Agencies







