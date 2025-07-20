The Indian Navy’s indigenously designed and constructed hydrographic survey vessel, INS Sandhayak, made its maiden port call at Port Klang, Malaysia from July 16 to 19, 2025, marking a significant milestone in fostering international maritime goodwill and advancing the MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision.





The visit underscores India’s commitment to developing robust regional maritime partnerships and enhancing hydrographic capacity building under the frameworks of the Indian Naval Hydrographic Department (INHD) and the National Hydrographic Office. The MAHASAGAR initiative, central to this mission, aims to promote holistic maritime security and support growth across the wider Indo-Pacific region.





INS Sandhayak is the first of the new Sandhayak-class hydrographic survey ships, commissioned in February 2024. Fully designed and built in India, the vessel highlights the country’s growing expertise in shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure. The ship possesses advanced capabilities for both coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys, comprehensive oceanographic data collection, and is equipped for search and rescue (SAR) and humanitarian operations, with facilities for embarked helicopters and onboard hospital functions.





Activities And Engagements In Malaysia





During its stay at Port Klang, INS Sandhayak engaged in a wide range of activities designed to deepen bilateral cooperation between India and Malaysia, particularly in hydrography and maritime safety:





Technical exchanges with the Royal Malaysian Navy, including expert meetings on survey technologies and best practices. Knowledge-exchange sessions focused on hydrographic support and collaborative oceanographic research.





Cross-visits and joint engagements between Indian and Malaysian naval personnel to strengthen institutional ties.





Official receptions and cultural events to foster international goodwill and raise awareness of India’s strategic maritime objectives under the MAHASAGAR vision.





Regional Impact And Future Prospects





The maiden port call by INS Sandhayak is a clear demonstration of India’s rising profile in regional maritime affairs and its leadership in hydrographic cooperation. By sharing survey technologies and supporting sustained engagement, India is playing a key role in improving the safety and navigability of regional waters, capacity building among littoral states, and advancing scientific understanding of the maritime domain.





Conclusion





INS Sandhayak’s visit to Malaysia represents a vital step in nurturing stronger maritime ties and promoting collaborative security and sustainable growth in the Indo-Pacific. The technical exchanges and goodwill fostered during this port call reinforce India’s reputation as a reliable partner in regional maritime cooperation and as a leader in marine science and hydrographic expertise.





Agencies







