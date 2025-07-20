



A terror attack in Niger’s southwestern Dosso region resulted in the deaths of two Indian nationals and the abduction of another, underscoring the deteriorating security situation in a country already grappling with political and jihadist turmoil. The attack occurred at a construction site for an electrical transmission line, approximately 100 kilometers from the capital, Niamey, where an armed group ambushed a Nigerien army unit assigned to provide security.





Details of the Incident





The victims, employed as security personnel by Transrail Lighting Ltd., an India-based company undertaking power transmission projects in Niger, were identified as Ganesh Karmali from Jharkhand, and Krishnan from southern India. The abducted individual, reportedly named Ranjit Singh from Jammu & Kashmir, remains missing as diplomatic and local efforts to secure his release continue. At least one Nigerien soldier was also killed during the attack, highlighting the scale and violent nature of the ambush.





Indian Embassy's Response





The Indian Embassy in Niamey promptly confirmed the fatalities and abduction through an official statement on social media, expressing condolences to the bereaved families and emphasizing ongoing coordination with Nigerien authorities. The Embassy is overseeing the repatriation of the deceased’s mortal remains and is actively working to ensure the abducted Indian’s safe release. All Indian nationals in Niger have been strongly advised to remain vigilant given the country’s worsening security climate.





Context of Rising Violence





This attack reflects the increasing risks for expatriates and foreign workers in Niger, a pattern seen throughout 2025 as violence and kidnappings escalate. Similar incidents earlier this year involved the abduction of aid workers and other Indian nationals in Niger and neighboring regions. The Dosso region, bordering Nigeria and Benin, is especially vulnerable due to operations by jihadist groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS), as well as local “bandit” groups targeting both civilians and critical infrastructure.





Broader Security and Political Context





Niger, once seen as a stable partner in West Africa, has experienced a sharp decline in security following the 2023 military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and brought General Abdourahamane Tchiani to power. The coup marked the seventh military takeover in West and Central Africa since 2020 and has drawn substantial international condemnation. According to the US State Department’s 2023 Country Report on Terrorism, factors such as porous borders, the limited reach of government services, insufficient security forces, poor inter-agency coordination, and regional instability from neighbouring countries have allowed militant groups to thrive, recruit, and mount attacks with relative impunity.





International Reaction and Outlook





International organizations, including the United Nations Security Council, have repeatedly condemned terrorist violence in Niger. The Council emphasized the need to hold perpetrators and their sponsors accountable and called on member states to cooperate with Nigerien authorities in addressing security threats within the framework of international law.





With security rapidly deteriorating, the Indian Mission continues working in close collaboration with local authorities to assist affected citizens and bolster protective measures for Indians residing in Niger. The Embassy’s swift response and engagement with local officials and employers reflect the seriousness with which this issue is being addressed in both diplomatic and humanitarian terms.





The situation remains fluid, with heightened risks for foreign nationals and ongoing instability in Niger posing formidable challenges for diplomatic missions, aid agencies, and the local population alike.





