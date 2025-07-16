



India’s swift and effective response during Operation Sindoor serves as a defining moment in contemporary military strategy and technological self-reliance. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, while addressing a defence innovation workshop in Delhi, laid out key lessons from the operation and made a persuasive case for embracing indigenous military technologies.





Operation Sindoor, launched as a direct military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, involved precise air strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The days following these strikes saw Pakistan retaliate with a barrage of unarmed drones and loitering munitions aimed at Indian military and civilian targets.





However, as General Chauhan detailed, not a single Pakistani drone was able to inflict any damage on Indian assets. Most of these aerial threats were neutralised using a blend of kinetic (physical destruction) and non-kinetic (such as electronic warfare) countermeasures, with several drones being recovered almost fully intact.





The Revolution In Warfare: Drones And Counter-Drone Technology





General Chauhan highlighted that while the technological development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been evolutionary, their employment on the battlefield has triggered revolutionary changes in warfare tactics.





He pointed out how drones, which were once experimental, are now reshaping battlefields by enabling real-time intelligence gathering, targeted strikes, and cost-effective force projection. Recent conflicts, especially along contentious borders, have showcased India’s ability to integrate advanced UAV and counter-drone systems to maintain airspace security and tactical superiority.





The Push For Indigenisation: Strategic, Economic, And Operational Imperatives





In his address, General Chauhan cautioned against reliance on foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for critical military technology, particularly for UAVs and counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS).





Dependence on imported systems, he argued, carries significant risks: limited operational preparedness, vulnerability due to potential supply-chain disruptions, and heightened costs. Instead, he advocated a robust move towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) in defence, where indigenous technologies are prioritized for development, procurement, and deployment.





Emphasising historical advances, he traced the transformation of military equipment—from bulky, heavy rifles to today’s lighter, more agile, and capable weapon systems. The same pattern, he stated, is visible in tanks and aircraft, which are now designed for enhanced efficiency, mobility, and protection.





Indigenous Success Stories And Policy Directions





India’s recent progress in the indigenisation of counter-drone platforms was illustrated by the successful deployment of systems like the D4 counter-drone suite (developed by DRDO and Bharat Electronics) and advanced indigenous projects led by public and private defence firms. These systems combine radar, RF scanners, jamming capabilities, electro-optical sensors, and kinetic neutralisation (such as lasers or anti-drone projectiles) in an integrated architecture.





The hard and soft kill capabilities of these indigenous platforms were reportedly instrumental during Operation Sindoor and are also being readied for broader adoption.





The Ministry of Defence, echoing Chauhan’s sentiments, is now focused on a strategic roadmap for indigenisation of key UAV and C-UAS subsystems. The current workshop-cum-exhibition, attended by key military, industrial, and scientific stakeholders, aims to drive policy for full domestic production, enhance defence readiness, fuel innovation, and reduce import dependency.





The goal is not just to meet the needs of the armed forces, but to position India as a global hub for advanced unmanned systems, perfectly adapted to the nation’s operational environment.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor has demonstrated India’s increased ability to counter contemporary threats with speed, precision, and resilience—credit in no small part to the drive for indigenous solutions. General Chauhan’s call to “fight today’s wars with tomorrow’s technology” embodies the urgent shift toward self-sufficiency and innovation in defence technology, aligning squarely with national security interests and strategic autonomy.





