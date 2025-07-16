



Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has firmly stated that Pakistani drones used during Operation Sindoor on May 10, 2025, failed to inflict any damage to Indian military or civilian infrastructure. According to Gen. Chauhan, Pakistan deployed unarmed drones and loitering munitions during the operation, but these assets were effectively countered by Indian forces.





Pakistan deployed unarmed drones and loitering munitions, but none managed to inflict any damage on Indian military or civilian infrastructure. He explained that the majority of these drones were neutralised using a combination of kinetic (physical interception or shooting down) and non-kinetic (such as electronic warfare) methods, and highlighted that some drones were even recovered almost intact, implying they failed to function as intended





Chauhan made these remarks during a defence workshop in Delhi, clearly citing operational evidence: the intact recovery of some drones and the fact that no loss or harm was reported to any military or civil assets. This direct statement and the supporting operational details serve as the basis for his confirmation that Pakistani drones were entirely unsuccessful in causing any damage.





Most of these drones were neutralised through a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic means, and some were even recovered in nearly intact condition. He highlighted that none of the drones posed a threat to Indian defence assets, underscoring the robust effectiveness of India’s counter-drone protocols.





CDS Chauhan used this incident to emphasise the critical importance of indigenous defence technologies. He remarked that the success in neutralising the drone threat showcases the value of domestically developed counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) technologies, particularly in India's unique operational environment.





He cautioned against over-reliance on foreign imports, noting that imported systems can hinder scalability, restrict access to essential spares, and expose vulnerabilities due to the adversary’s familiarity with their specifications. Instead, he called for greater investment in, and development of, homegrown drone and counter-drone technologies, stating that self-reliance is essential for maintaining operational readiness in modern warfare.





Furthermore, CDS Chauhan described how the increasing use of drones is rewriting the history of warfare, making conventional doctrines and air defence paradigms obsolete. He stressed the urgent need for India to adapt, citing Operation Sindoor as a clear demonstration of the necessity for integrated, indigenous counter-UAV systems to safeguard Indian security interests.





The Chief of Defence Staff made it clear that the Pakistani drones were unable to cause any damage, and he positioned India's response as a proof point for the effectiveness of indigenous defence innovation and operational preparedness.





Based On WION Report







