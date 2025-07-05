



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially announced plans to construct the country's second-largest space station in Gujarat, marking a significant expansion of India’s space infrastructure. This ambitious project, with an estimated cost of ₹10,000 crore, is already progressing rapidly and will be situated between Diu and Veraval on the Gujarat coast.





Nilesh Desai, Director of ISRO’s Space Applications Centre (SAC), confirmed that the new space station will serve as a major launch site for LVM3, SSLV and PSLV rockets. The location was strategically chosen due to Gujarat’s proximity to the equator, which offers substantial advantages for space launches, such as increased payload efficiency and reduced fuel consumption. The project is expected to provide a significant boost to ISRO’s operational capabilities and further India’s ambitions in space technology.





To support this development, the Gujarat government has introduced a Space Mission Policy aligned with the central government’s vision, aiming to foster growth in the state’s space sector and attract investment and talent. This policy is anticipated to benefit local industry and academia, positioning Gujarat as a key player in India’s space ambitions.





Currently, ISRO’s main and largest space station is located in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The new Gujarat facility will complement Sriharikota, allowing for increased launch frequency and diversification of launch operations.





ISRO is also focusing 70% of its current programs on communication, navigation, and remote sensing systems, reflecting a strategic shift towards applications that have direct societal and economic benefits.





In parallel, India is accelerating the deployment of a 52-satellite surveillance constellation, with ISRO responsible for building and launching 31 of these satellites, while three private firms will handle the remainder. The first satellite is scheduled for launch by April 2026, and the entire network is targeted for completion by 2029.





Looking ahead, ISRO aims to complete major missions such as Chandrayaan-5, the crewed Gaganyaan mission, and the Venus Orbiter Mission by 2026, underscoring the agency’s commitment to expanding India’s presence in space exploration and technology.





The establishment of India’s second-largest space station in Gujarat represents a major milestone in the nation’s space program, promising enhanced launch capabilities, regional economic development, and a stronger role for India in the global space community.





