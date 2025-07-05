



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 5, 2025, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Argentina in 57 years. This historic visit is part of Modi’s ongoing five-nation tour and comes at the invitation of Argentine President Javier Milei. Upon arrival at Ezeiza International Airport, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome and was greeted warmly by the Indian community in Buenos Aires.





The visit aims to deepen and augment India-Argentina relations, focusing on enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.





This bilateral engagement is particularly significant as Argentina is undergoing major economic reforms and holds vast reserves of critical minerals like lithium and shale gas, which are vital for India’s energy security and clean energy ambitions. Indian firms have already secured rights for lithium exploration in Argentina, and discussions are expected to advance cooperation in energy, including LNG imports and upstream investments.





During his two-day stay, PM Modi is scheduled to pay homage to General José de San Martín, a revered Argentine independence hero, at Plaza de San Martín. He will also hold detailed delegation-level talks with President Milei to review ongoing cooperation and explore new avenues for partnership. President Milei is expected to host a state luncheon in Modi’s honor. Additionally, PM Modi will visit the iconic Boca Juniors football stadium, reflecting a cultural connection between the two nations.





This visit marks a new chapter in India-Argentina ties, emphasising a multifaceted strategic partnership that includes collaboration in health, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, ICT, disaster management, science and technology, education, and more. The visit also reinforces India’s outreach to Latin America and the Global South ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit in Brazil, where India will continue to promote broader engagement with these regions.





PM Modi’s visit to Argentina is historic and strategic, aiming to solidify and expand bilateral relations across diverse sectors, leveraging Argentina’s natural resources and economic reforms while strengthening people-to-people and diplomatic ties with the South American nation.





Based On ANI Report





