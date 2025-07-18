SNECMA's M88 afterburning turbofan engine developed principally for the Dassault Rafale fighter





The Indian defence ministry has formally recommended partnering with France for the development of next-generation fighter jet engines, marking a significant milestone in Indo-French defence cooperation.





This ₹61,000 crore initiative aims to develop a powerful 120 kilo-newton (kN) thrust engine for India's future combat platforms, including the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), representing a crucial step toward defence self-reliance.





Strategic Partnership Decision





Following an extensive consultative process that included comprehensive stakeholder feedback and detailed technical committee evaluations, the defence ministry has determined that collaboration with France offers the most beneficial path forward for India's engine development ambitions. The evaluation process examined all aspects of fighter jet engine manufacturing, with defence minister Rajnath Singh serving as a key advocate for indigenous engine development and establishing a robust manufacturing ecosystem within India.





The ministry's assessment compared proposals from France's Safran and UK's Rolls-Royce, with experts conducting thorough analyses of technical specifications, development timelines, and cost implications. The French proposal distinguished itself through its comprehensive technology transfer commitment and alignment with India's AMCA development schedule.





Comprehensive Technology Transfer Framework





Safran's proposal represents a paradigm shift in international defence technology partnerships, offering complete technology transfer covering all phases of engine development. India's Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf, confirmed that Safran has committed to 100% technology transfer encompassing design, development, certification, and production phases.





This comprehensive approach extends beyond traditional manufacturing technology transfer to include critical metallurgical aspects, design phase participation, and other essential elements crucial for advanced jet engine development. The technology transfer agreement is notably comprehensive, setting it apart from India's previous jet engine collaborations and encompassing not only manufacturing processes but also critical knowledge in design, development, certification, and production phases.





Engine Specifications And Timeline





The collaborative project will develop a 120kN thrust engine specifically designed for next-generation combat aircraft. Dr. S.V. Ramanamurthy, Director of the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), has confirmed that the AMCA engine will deliver 120 kilo-newtons of thrust, providing enhanced super-cruise capability, improved payload capacity, and superior maneuverability.





The engine development timeline aligns strategically with India's fighter aircraft programs. While the first batch of AMCA fighters will utilise US-made GE 414 engines (98kN thrust class), the indigenous 120kN engine will power subsequent variants, particularly the AMCA Mk2 expected by 2040. This approach ensures continuity in India's fighter development while establishing long-term technological autonomy.





Addressing Critical Defence Gaps





India's current fighter jet inventory relies entirely on foreign-origin engines, creating significant cost implications and maintenance dependencies. The substantial expenses associated with engine procurement and maintenance represent a considerable portion of total fighter aircraft costs, highlighting the strategic importance of indigenous capability development.





The Kaveri engine project, India's previous indigenous engine development effort, failed to generate adequate thrust despite significant investment. Originally designed to produce 81kN thrust, the Kaveri engine achieved only 70-75kN, insufficient for operational requirements. However, lessons learned from the Kaveri program are now being applied to current development efforts, with a derivative version being developed for unmanned combat aerial vehicles.





This Indo-French engine collaboration extends beyond immediate technical requirements to encompass broader strategic partnership objectives. The initiative aligns with the Defence Industrial Roadmap agreed upon in 2024, which emphasises deepening cooperation across multiple defence domains.





The collaboration represents part of India's diversified approach to defence partnerships, particularly following delays in US engine supplies for the Tejas program. General Electric's F404-IN20 engine deliveries have experienced significant delays, with only one engine delivered by April 2025 despite contracts signed in 2021.





Manufacturing Ecosystem Development





The partnership will establish comprehensive manufacturing capabilities in India, with Safran already expanding its operations in the country. The company has announced a new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad dedicated to servicing M88 military engines used in Rafale fighter jets. This facility will create approximately 150 jobs initially, with potential expansion to 750 positions in subsequent phases.





Safran's existing Indian operations include production facilities in Hyderabad and collaborations with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for engine component manufacturing. The expanded partnership will further strengthen India's position as a regional aerospace manufacturing hub while building domestic technical capabilities.





Summary





India's requirement for advanced fighter engines is substantial, with conservative estimates indicating a need for over 250 next-generation engines in the coming decade. The Indian Air Force plans to induct seven squadrons (126 aircraft) of the AMCA, with the first two squadrons powered by GE-F414 engines and subsequent squadrons utilising the 120kN indigenous engines.





The engine development program is designed with scalability in mind, featuring modular design with core upgradeability to potentially reach 125-145kN thrust for future 6th-generation platforms. This forward-looking approach ensures the engine remains relevant for India's long-term air-power strategy and potential replacement of existing aircraft fleets by 2045-50.





The partnership's success could position India as a global player in engine manufacturing, with potential export opportunities once indigenous capabilities are established. The complete intellectual property ownership structure ensures India maintains full control over engine design, production, and future modifications without external restrictions.





This Indo-French fighter engine collaboration represents a strategic milestone in India's defence modernisation efforts, combining immediate operational requirements with long-term technological sovereignty objectives. The partnership's comprehensive approach to technology transfer, aligned development timelines, and robust manufacturing ecosystem development positions India to achieve significant advances in one of the most challenging domains of defence technology.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







