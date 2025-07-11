

Namibia is set to become the first African country to roll out a digital payments system based on India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), following a landmark agreement between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Bank of Namibia.





This initiative was publicly confirmed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Namibia in July 2025, which was the final stop on his five-nation tour that also included the BRICS Summit in Brazil.





The licensing agreement, signed in April 2024, allows Namibia to adopt UPI’s real-time digital payment infrastructure. The system is scheduled to go live in September 2025, enabling Namibians to make instant payments using their mobile phones, significantly reducing reliance on cash and traditional payment methods.





The move is expected to enhance financial inclusion, empower small businesses, and extend secure, efficient payment options to underserved and remote communities.





This collaboration is part of a broader effort to deepen bilateral cooperation between India and Namibia across sectors such as digital technology, defence, trade, agriculture, healthcare, education, energy, and critical minerals.





The leaders also discussed expediting a preferential trade agreement between India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) to further boost economic ties.





Beyond digital payments, the visit saw the finalisation of two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on health and entrepreneurship development, and Namibia’s announcement of joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuels Alliance. Modi also thanked Namibia for its support of India’s cheetah conservation project and invited the country to join the International Big Cat Alliance.





The adoption of UPI in Namibia marks a significant milestone in the globalisation of India’s fintech expertise, positioning UPI as a model for digital transformation in developing economies and potentially inspiring similar initiatives across Africa.





