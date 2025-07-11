



The Jammu and Kashmir Police, as part of an intensified crackdown on terrorist infrastructure, have seized the property of Ghulam Rasool Shah, a Pakistan-based terrorist and top commander of the proscribed outfits Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JUM), in Kupwara district.





Shah, originally from Peer Mohalla Chandigam Lolab in Kupwara, has been actively orchestrating and facilitating terrorist activities in the region for several years while operating from across the border.





The police action involved the attachment of five Kanals and three Marlas of land belonging to Shah under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This legal move is linked to an FIR registered at Kupwara police station, which includes charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and UAPA, reflecting the seriousness and breadth of his alleged activities.





Authorities have described this property seizure as a "strong message" to individuals and networks that continue to engage in or support anti-national and terrorist activities, whether from within India or abroad. The police emphasised that this action is part of a broader strategy to dismantle the logistical, financial, and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border handlers.





This recent operation is not isolated; it follows a series of similar crackdowns across Jammu and Kashmir, including the attachment of properties belonging to terror suspects in South Kashmir, Chenab Valley, and Kishtwar district earlier this year.





These measures are being taken alongside ongoing counter-terrorism operations and are supported by agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA), reflecting a coordinated effort to target not just active militants but also the infrastructure and support systems that sustain terrorism in the region.





The police reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, underlining that targeting the assets of terrorists and their supporters is a key component of their broader counter-terrorism strategy.





Agencies







