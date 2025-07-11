



India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have taken a significant step forward in their partnership with the adoption of a new Plan of Action for 2026–2030 during the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.





The meeting was co-chaired by India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, and Theresa P. Lazaro, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, reflecting the deepening engagement and shared vision between India and ASEAN member states.





The adoption of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026–2030 marks a renewed commitment to expanding cooperation and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and ASEAN.





This new roadmap is designed to give greater impetus to collaborative efforts across a wide range of sectors, reinforcing the longstanding civilizational and cultural bonds that unite the two sides.





The discussions during the meeting were broad and forward-looking, with a strong emphasis on:





People-To-People Relations: With 2025 being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism, both sides underscored the importance of enhancing cultural exchanges, tourism, and interpersonal connectivity.





Digital Cooperation: Proposals were advanced to deepen collaboration in digital transformation, cyber resilience, and the development of digital public infrastructure, leveraging India’s expertise in these domains.





Disaster Management: Joint initiatives to bolster disaster resilience and management capabilities were highlighted, including financial commitments to support regional preparedness.





Defence And Maritime Security: Both parties discussed strengthening defence ties and maritime cooperation, vital for maintaining regional stability and security.





Economic Engagement: The review and enhancement of trade agreements, such as the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), were identified as priorities to boost economic integration.





Health Sector Collaboration: Plans were made to initiate a new Health Ministers’ track, focusing on building health resilience and sharing best practices in public health.





On the sidelines of the main meeting, MoS Margherita held productive discussions with several ASEAN counterparts, including the Secretary General of ASEAN, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, the Foreign Minister of Vietnam, Bui Thanh Son, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia.





These interactions served to reinforce bilateral relations and explore new avenues for cooperation. Notably, Margherita acknowledged the Philippines’ solidarity with India in combating terrorism and celebrated 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that ASEAN remains a cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. The visit by MoS Margherita, at the invitation of Malaysia as the current ASEAN Chair, was aimed at renewing India’s engagement with the ASEAN-centred regional architecture.





It also underscored India’s commitment to ASEAN unity, centrality, and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), all crucial for fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.





The ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the adoption of the 2026–2030 Plan of Action represent a pivotal moment in the evolving partnership between India and ASEAN.





By focusing on emerging areas such as digital transformation, disaster management, defence, economic cooperation, and people-to-people ties, both sides are poised to realize the full potential of their comprehensive strategic partnership over the next five years.





Based On ANI Report







