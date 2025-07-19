



On Friday, the Foreign Office of Pakistan issued a strongly worded statement asserting that the country has "dismantled" terrorist networks operating within its borders and firmly rejected any allegations linking the defunct Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.





This statement came in the wake of the United States designating The Resistance Front (TRF), widely recognised as a proxy of LeT, as a "foreign terrorist organisation" and labelling it a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity, specifically citing its reported involvement in the Pahalgam attack.





The Pakistani Foreign Office emphasised that comprehensive measures have been undertaken to dismantle such outfits, arrest their leadership, and deradicalize their members. According to the statement, ongoing investigations into the Pahalgam attack remain "inconclusive," and any attempts to establish links between LeT and the attack do not reflect the "ground realities," especially since LeT has been officially banned in Pakistan.





The Foreign Office reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, declaring a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and reaffirming the country’s willingness to cooperate with international efforts to combat terrorism.





Notably, the TRF initially claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack but subsequently retracted its claim amidst growing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan. The incident and subsequent statements highlight the ongoing complexities and sensitivities in regional counter-terrorism efforts and international diplomatic relations.





Based On A PTI Report







