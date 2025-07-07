



On July 6, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.





The meeting underscored the enduring strategic partnership between India and Russia, as the two leaders engaged in discussions on bilateral cooperation, developments in West Asia, and collaboration within multilateral frameworks such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).





Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepening India-Russia ties, with a particular focus on economic, technological, and security cooperation. The dialogue also addressed the evolving situation in West Asia, reflecting both countries’ shared interests in regional stability and their roles as influential actors in the region.





The engagement at the BRICS Summit follows an earlier meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov in Johannesburg in February 2025, highlighting the ongoing momentum in their bilateral relationship.





The 17th BRICS Summit, hosted by Brazil, marked a significant moment in the bloc’s history. Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa convened alongside new full members—Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia. The summit also included partner countries such as Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan, reflecting BRICS’s ambition to represent a broader “Global South” and foster multipolarity in world affairs.





Key priorities of the summit included:





Reform of Global Governance: Leaders called for urgent reforms in international institutions like the UN Security Council, IMF, World Bank, and WTO to better reflect contemporary realities and the interests of developing nations.

Peace And Security: The summit focused on conflict resolution efforts in regions from West Asia to Europe, with India advocating for dialogue and diplomacy as the primary means to resolve disputes.

Strengthening Multilateralism: Discussions emphasized the importance of inclusive global governance and the need for BRICS to play a leading role in shaping a multipolar world order.

Economic And Technological Cooperation: The group explored avenues for collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, supply chain resilience, and the development of alternative payment systems to reduce reliance on the US dollar.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the BRICS Session on Peace and Security, strongly condemned terrorism, calling it the “most serious challenge” facing humanity. He referenced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, describing it as a direct assault on India’s identity and dignity, and by extension, on humanity itself. Modi expressed gratitude for the international solidarity shown to India and called for unwavering global unity against terrorism. He emphasised that condemning terrorism should be a matter of principle, not convenience, and urged for zero tolerance and the imposition of sanctions against terrorists without double standards.





The BRICS Summit Declaration echoed this stance, condemning the Pahalgam attack in the strongest terms and urging all nations to reject double standards in countering terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing, and the provision of safe havens.





The recent expansion of BRICS, with the inclusion of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE, and Indonesia as full members and several others as partner countries, marks a pivotal shift towards a more inclusive and representative global order. This expansion enhances BRICS’s economic and demographic clout, positioning it as a formidable alternative to Western-led institutions and amplifying the voice of the Global South on the world stage.





The 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro highlighted the bloc’s growing influence and its commitment to addressing global challenges through cooperation, reform, and inclusivity. The bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov reaffirmed the strength of India-Russia relations and their shared vision for regional and global stability. India’s strong advocacy for principled action against terrorism and the bloc’s expansion signal a new era for BRICS as a central pillar in the evolving multipolar world order.





