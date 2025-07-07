



Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a significant diplomatic event at the 17th BRICS Summit, held at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6, 2025.





The summit brought together leaders from the expanded BRICS grouping, which now includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and the newly inducted members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.





The highlight of the day was the traditional family photo, symbolizing unity and collaboration among these diverse nations. The photograph featured Brazilian President Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and leaders or representatives from all member countries, standing alongside Prime Minister Modi.





This visual moment underscored the shared commitment of BRICS nations to closer cooperation and collective progress on the global stage.





In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the immense potential of BRICS to drive a more inclusive and equitable global future. He reiterated India's dedication to fostering deeper ties within the grouping, focusing on shared growth and addressing common challenges.





The Ministry of External Affairs echoed this sentiment, highlighting the collective resolve of BRICS to tackle global issues and promote common values. The summit, hosted by Brazil from July 7 to July 9, provided a platform for leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue on a range of critical topics, including peace and security, the strengthening of multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial cooperation.





Ahead of the family photo, Prime Minister Modi had a cordial interaction with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, reflecting the warm bilateral relations between India and South Africa. Modi also expressed gratitude to President Lula da Silva for hosting the summit, acknowledging Brazil's leadership and the pivotal role of BRICS as a force for economic cooperation and global good.





Throughout the summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to actively participate in discussions, exchanging views with fellow leaders on key global issues and reinforcing India's commitment to the BRICS agenda. The 17th BRICS Summit thus marks a crucial moment for the grouping, as it seeks to enhance its influence and contribute to shaping a more balanced and just international order.





Based On ANI Report







