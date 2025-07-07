



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6, 2025, to participate in the 17th BRICS Summit, marking a significant moment in India's diplomatic engagements. Upon his arrival at the iconic Museum of Modern Art, PM Modi was warmly received by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.





The two leaders exchanged a firm handshake and a heartfelt hug, symbolizing the strong and cordial relations between India and Brazil. PM Modi expressed his gratitude to President Lula for hosting the summit, highlighting BRICS as a "powerful force for economic cooperation and global good" in a message shared on social media platform X.





The Indian community in Rio de Janeiro extended a vibrant and enthusiastic welcome to the Prime Minister, reflecting the enduring ties of the Indian diaspora with their homeland. The welcome ceremony featured traditional prayer songs and a special dance performance themed on 'Operation Sindoor.'





This theme resonated deeply, as Operation Sindoor emerged as a strategic response to the evolving threats of asymmetric warfare, particularly following the tragic terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025. The performance served as a poignant reminder of the resilience and unity of the Indian people in the face of adversity.





PM Modi, visibly moved by the reception, acknowledged the Indian diaspora's passion for Indian culture and their commitment to India's progress. He shared glimpses of the welcome on X, expressing amazement at how the community maintains its cultural roots while actively supporting India's development. In his post after landing, PM Modi outlined his agenda, stating his intention to participate in the BRICS Summit and later travel to Brasilia for a state visit at President Lula's invitation. He conveyed optimism for productive meetings and meaningful interactions during his visit.





During the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit, scheduled for July 6-7, PM Modi is set to engage in discussions on a range of critical global issues. The summit's agenda includes topics such as peace and security, the strengthening of multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial cooperation.





Brazil is the fourth stop in PM Modi's five-nation diplomatic tour, underscoring India's commitment to fostering international partnerships and addressing pressing global challenges through multilateral forums like BRICS. The summit is expected to yield significant outcomes in advancing collective interests and reinforcing the role of BRICS in shaping the global order.





Based On ANI Report





