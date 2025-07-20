



RRP Defence, an Indian defence technology firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with French company CYGR to establish a state-of-the-art drone manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai. The alliance will begin with an initial investment of USD 50 million (approximately ₹430 crore), with plans to scale up the capital outlay to USD 100 million as operations expand.





Objectives And Strategic Focus





The joint venture aims to deliver advanced drone systems tailored for tactical, surveillance, and industrial applications. Leveraging CYGR’s French-American technological expertise and RRP Defence’s local manufacturing infrastructure and field knowledge, the facility will address India’s unique operational requirements in both civil and military sectors.





The manufacturing unit is designed to support the production of a variety of next-generation drones, including:





Nano drones Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) drones Hand-launched fixed-wing drones





The core focus areas for the drones produced at this facility will be:





Defence applications Homeland security Industrial drone solutions





Technology Transfer And Local Development





This collaboration is set apart by its emphasis on technology transfer and the co-development of drone technologies. According to RRP Defence Chairman Rajendra Chodankar, this deal merges world-class drone innovations from CYGR with the Indian company’s robust manufacturing capabilities to build systems suited to India’s evolving demands. CYGR France’s Director, George El Aily, reiterated the commitment to jointly develop future-ready solutions that will bolster India’s defence and surveillance ecosystem.





Moreover, the joint venture will facilitate skill development, with cross-training of personnel and a dedicated R&D centre being planned for the Navi Mumbai site, reinforcing the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





The facility is poised to contribute significantly to:





Boosting aerospace exports: With a contract already lined up for global defence exports valued at over USD 20 million, hundreds of units are expected to be produced annually for both domestic and international markets.





India’s emergence as a drone hub: This initiative positions India as a vital player in the international drone supply chain, supported by advanced manufacturing methods and next-generation UAV design.





Production Capacity And Expansion





The target for the facility is ambitious, aiming to manufacture up to 3,000 drones per month as production capabilities ramp up. The plant will not only serve Indian requirements but also supply drones for global export markets, underlining the joint venture’s growth potential and its role in strengthening India’s defence technology landscape.





By uniting RRP Defence’s indigenous strengths with CYGR’s international technological acumen, this venture marks a major milestone in the advancement of the Indian aerospace and defence sector, promising innovation, job creation, and enhanced security capabilities.





