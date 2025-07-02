



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 1, 2025, in Washington, DC, on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFFM). The meeting focused on advancing the India-US bilateral partnership across several key sectors: trade, security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy, and mobility.





Jaishankar described the engagement as a pleasure and highlighted the comprehensive nature of the discussions, which included regional and global developments.





Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation, particularly in the context of the Indo-Pacific, where mutual interests such as maritime security, resilient supply chains, and technological collaboration are increasingly significant.





The bilateral dialogue took place amid broader Quad consultations, where the four member countries—India, the US, Australia, and Japan—are seeking to enhance collective efforts to address challenges posed by China's growing influence in the region. Jaishankar emphasized that while no relationship is free of issues, the ability to manage challenges and maintain a positive trajectory is crucial for sustained cooperation.





In addition to his meeting with Rubio, Jaishankar also met US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon. Both leaders underlined that defence ties are now one of the most consequential pillars of the India-US relationship, with ongoing efforts to expand industrial cooperation, co-production networks, and interoperability between the two countries' armed forces.





Hegseth expressed optimism about finalising major pending US defence sales to India and formalizing a new framework for the major defence partnership.





Jaishankar’s engagements in Washington also included a meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, reflecting the deepening strategic partnerships within the Quad framework and reinforcing India's commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.





The series of meetings underscored the growing strategic convergence between India and the US, with a shared focus on defence, technology, and regional security, and marked an important milestone in the ongoing high-level engagements between the two countries.





Based On ANI Report







