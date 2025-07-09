



India is advancing its strategic partnership with Russia by exploring the establishment of a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for the S-400 air defence systems within its territory.





According to Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, this initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the operational readiness and self-reliance of India's air defence infrastructure. Negotiations between an Indian company and Russia's Almaz-Antey, the S-400 manufacturer, are nearing completion, with plans to set up at least two MRO centres in India.





These centres will not only handle routine maintenance and repairs but are also expected to begin producing spare parts for the S-400 system by 2028, under a joint venture structure with technical assistance from the Russian side.





Currently, India has received three out of the five S-400 squadrons ordered under the $5.43 billion deal signed in 2018. The remaining two squadrons are scheduled for delivery by 2025-26, despite earlier delays due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





The S-400 systems have already demonstrated their effectiveness, particularly during recent hostilities with Pakistan, where they were credited with intercepting and neutralizing multiple aerial threats, including drones and missiles, thereby reinforcing their strategic value in India's defence posture.





The move to establish local MRO capabilities is seen as a significant step towards indigenisation and reducing dependence on foreign support for critical defence equipment. It will also facilitate faster turnaround times for maintenance and upgrades, ensuring that the S-400 systems remain operationally effective across their deployment locations in India.





Additional S-400 Procurement Under Consideration





Furthermore, India is considering ordering additional S-400 systems once all pending deliveries are completed, reflecting the growing confidence in the system's capabilities and its central role in India's air defence strategy.





In parallel, upgrades for the BrahMos missile are underway, including efforts to adapt the missile for integration with the indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft. This reflects a broader trend of modernization and capability enhancement across India's defence platforms, aiming for greater flexibility and technological sophistication in response to evolving security challenges.





Based On CNBC TV18 Report







