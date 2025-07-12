



The United States is set to deliver the first batch of three AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to the Indian Army on July 15, 2025, marking the culmination of a long-delayed process that began with a $600 million agreement signed in 2020.





This delivery follows repeated postponements from the original May–June 2024 schedule, primarily due to supply chain disruptions that also impacted other critical defence imports, such as GE-404 engines for the TEJAS MK-1A light combat aircraft.





The Apache deal is a cornerstone of the Indian Army’s ongoing modernisation and is aimed at enhancing ground-attack capabilities, particularly in sensitive and contested regions such as Ladakh, as well as in desert areas along the western border. The induction of these helicopters is part of a broader strategy to balance military escalation with China in the east and to bolster India’s ability to respond to evolving security threats.





Despite the delays, the Indian Army Aviation Corps proactively established its first Apache squadron—the 451st Aviation Squadron—at the Nagtalao base in Jodhpur as early as March 2024, ensuring that infrastructure and personnel were ready for immediate operationalization upon the helicopters’ arrival. The second batch of three Apaches is expected to be delivered by November 2025, completing the initial order of six helicopters.





This development comes shortly after a high-level phone conversation on July 1, 2025, between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to defense cooperation. The talks also addressed the timely delivery of GE engines for the Tejas program and discussed the potential for establishing a U.S. manufacturing facility in India, though no specific timelines were announced.





The Pentagon, in a statement on July 2, underscored its intent to sign a “10-Year Defence Framework” with India in 2025, further solidifying the strategic partnership between the two countries. This relationship has grown stronger, particularly following Operation Sindoor, where the U.S. provided support to India in counterterrorism operations.





It is important to note that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has operated 22 AH-64E Apaches since 2015, with deployments at Pathankot and Jorhat, Assam, making the Apache a proven asset in India’s aerial arsenal. The Army’s induction of these helicopters represents a significant expansion of rotary-wing combat capabilities and aligns with India’s broader push for military modernization and indigenous defence development.





With the imminent arrival of the Apaches, the Indian Army is poised to begin training and operational exercises, integrating these advanced platforms into its combat framework and significantly enhancing its ability to project power and respond to threats across multiple terrains.





