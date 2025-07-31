



US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff on Indian imports, accompanied by an unspecified penalty linked to India's defence and energy transactions with Russia, represents a sharp departure from the traditionally cooperative trajectory of US-India relations.





This unprecedented move not only halts ongoing trade negotiations but risks undermining decades of bipartisan US foreign policy aimed at elevating India as a critical strategic partner to counterbalance China’s rise in the Indo-Pacific region.





India has long occupied a privileged position in US strategy, benefiting from landmark agreements such as the civil nuclear deal, defence cooperation frameworks, and growing economic linkages. These ties were built on mutual recognition of India’s strategic autonomy yet pragmatic alignment against China’s regional assertiveness.





Trump's tariff announcement, delivered on his Truth Social platform, bluntly criticised India’s economic policies, high trade barriers, and its defence and energy ties with Russia—particularly India’s involvement with the BRICS alliance, which Trump views as antagonistic toward US interests.





Importantly, the tariff threatens to destabilise this cooperation by undermining trust. Trump’s transactional and unpredictable approach contrasts sharply with previous administrations’ measured diplomacy and has provoked an adverse response in New Delhi.





India’s recent diplomatic overtures toward China—including high-level visits by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, alongside plans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit—signal a conscious regional recalibration that could tilt India closer to Beijing despite the longstanding border disputes and strategic rivalry.





This shift occurs amid continued Chinese support for Pakistan during the May 2025 India-Pakistan military conflict, including intelligence sharing with Islamabad, while India has deliberately restrained its criticism of China, focusing condemnation solely on Pakistan. Despite a 2024 border agreement, China has not fully de-escalated tensions, and actions like unilateral renaming of territories in Arunachal Pradesh and warnings over Indian ministers attending the Dalai Lama’s events have elicited measured responses from India, emphasising restraint and non-interference.





Moreover, Trump’s repeated public comments challenging India’s core national sensitivities—such as claiming credit for a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, offering to mediate the Kashmir dispute (which India views as an internal matter), and hosting Pakistan’s Army Chief—have further strained ties. These moves reflect a perceived disregard for Indian sovereignty and diplomatic norms, prompting New Delhi to adopt a more pragmatic and independent posture.





The imposition of the 25% tariff will significantly impact Indian exports, hitting sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles, and could disrupt India’s economic growth prospects and market stability.





It also risks incentivising companies that had shifted production to India from China to explore alternative Asian manufacturing hubs, potentially undermining India’s emerging industrial role in global supply chains.





Trump’s aggressive tariff policy and penalties are perceived in New Delhi as an expression of US unreliability and disregard for Indian strategic sensitivities. This has already catalysed a notable shift in India’s foreign policy posture toward more balanced regional engagement.





Ironically, the "America First" tariff stance may accelerate India’s rapprochement with China as New Delhi seeks to hedge against an unpredictable US ally, signalling a redefinition of geopolitical alignments in Asia.





