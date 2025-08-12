



Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd. (ADSTL), through its joint venture Horizon Aero Solutions Ltd., in partnership with Prime Aero Services LLP, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% stake in Indamer Technics Private Ltd. (ITPL), a private sector Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) service provider located in Nagpur's MIHAN special economic zone (SEZ).





Horizon Aero Solutions is a 50-50 partnership between ADSTL and Prime Aero, the latter owned by Prajay Patel, who is also a director of Indamer Technics. Indamer Technics operates a state-of-the-art greenfield facility on a 30-acre site at Nagpur, which includes 15 aircraft bays across 10 hangars.





The facility is approved by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and other global civil aviation regulators, making it compliant with international standards.





The company offers a comprehensive range of MRO services including lease return checks, heavy C-checks, structural repairs, and aircraft painting, serving leading Indian and global airline customers such as IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India. The facility caters mainly to Airbus aircraft and has plans to expand into helicopter overhaul.





This acquisition forms part of Adani Defence’s strategy to strengthen and expand its footprint in the aerospace MRO sector in India. The move is particularly timely given the expected induction of over 1,500 new aircraft into the Indian aviation market in the coming years, reflecting rapid industry growth.





Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports, described this as "the next step in our push to establish India as a premier global MRO destination," aiming to create an integrated, world-class aviation services platform driven by quality and customer satisfaction.





Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, stated that this acquisition complements their earlier purchase of Air Works, consolidating the biggest private MRO operator presence in India.





Together, these assets are expected to create significant synergies, fostering integrated solutions and operational excellence across the group’s aviation services ecosystem.





Prajay Patel emphasised that the partnership merges engineering excellence and strong infrastructure with growth capital, expressing confidence that their shared vision will position India as a global leader in MRO.





The acquisition of Indamer Technics by the Adani Defence-Prime Aero joint venture is a strategic, forward-looking investment designed to leverage India's burgeoning aviation market, enhance service capabilities, and create a robust, integrated platform for both commercial and defence aviation maintenance and overhaul services.





Agencies







