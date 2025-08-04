



The development of the High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) has reached significant milestones, marking a pivotal phase in its advancement. Recently, the full-scale testing of the HAPS model on the ground has been successfully completed, demonstrating the structural integrity and design feasibility of this cutting-edge platform under simulated operational conditions.





This thorough ground testing ensured that all critical parameters, including aerodynamic load distribution, material strength, and system integration, met the design specifications. Concurrently, the engineering team has finalised the complete full-scale wing design, a crucial component that directly impacts the vehicle's endurance, lift capabilities, and overall flight efficiency.





The wing design incorporated advanced materials and innovative aerodynamics to optimise performance at the stratospheric altitude where HAPS operates, enabling prolonged missions with minimal power consumption.





In an earlier phase of prototyping, the initial HAPS prototype was flown using a commercially available off-the-shelf propeller engine.





This approach allowed for rapid testing and validation of the fundamental flight mechanics and control systems without delays associated with custom propulsion development. The prototype demonstrated stable flight characteristics and provided valuable data on fuel efficiency, thrust requirements, and propeller dynamics at high altitudes.





However, recognising the importance of tailored propulsion solutions for mission-specific demands, the development team has since initiated the design and fabrication of a fully indigenous propeller system.





This indigenous propeller is being engineered to optimise thrust-to-weight ratio, noise reduction, and durability, specifically tailored for the unique operating conditions encountered by HAPS, such as low atmospheric pressure and extreme temperatures.





With these foundational components nearing completion, the HAPS program is now poised to advance into full-scale flight testing. This upcoming phase will rigorously evaluate the integrated system performance, including aerodynamics, propulsion, avionics, and endurance under real-world atmospheric conditions.





The full-scale testing will validate the indigenous propeller's efficacy and reliability, while also refining flight control algorithms and mission profiles.





Successful completion of these tests will confirm the HAPS platform’s readiness for extended operational deployment in roles such as high-altitude surveillance, communications relay, and earth observation, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional satellites.





The combination of indigenous technology development and comprehensive ground and prototype testing underscores a robust approach aimed at ensuring HAPS becomes a reliable and versatile asset in high-altitude aerospace applications.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







