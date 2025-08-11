



The Australian Army Chief, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, arrived in New Delhi on August 11, 2025, for a four-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and enhancing strategic engagement between India and Australia.





During his visit, he met with senior leadership of the Indian Armed Forces, including General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff; General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff; Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of Air Staff; and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar.





He was also briefed on India's security perspective, Operation Sindoor, and recent technological advancements in the Indian Army.





On August 12, General Stuart will travel to Agra to visit the 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade, also known as the Shatrujeet Brigade. This specialised airborne formation is headquartered in Agra and is noted for its rapid deployment capabilities, being able to deploy within two hours.





The brigade operates under the command of the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and is a self-contained, highly mobile force. It comprises airborne battalions, artillery batteries, a parachute field hospital, signal and engineer units, and includes a Special Forces battalion that rotates with other units to maintain readiness.





The brigade has a distinguished operational history, having participated in key military engagements such as the Battle of Sangshak (1942), Indo-Pakistani Wars, Annexation of Goa, Operation Cactus in Maldives, Kargil War, and recent humanitarian missions such as Operation Brahma (2025) involving earthquake relief in Myanmar.





During his Agra visit, Lieutenant General Stuart will interact with all ranks of the brigade and also visit the Taj Mahal.





Afterward, he will return to New Delhi to deliver a keynote address at the National Defence College. On August 13-14, he is scheduled to visit Pune, engaging with Southern Command leadership and cadets at the National Defence Academy to discuss leadership, joint training, and cooperation.





This high-level visit underscores the strong and growing India-Australia defence partnership, emphasising their shared commitment to maintaining a stable, secure, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.





Based On ANI Report







