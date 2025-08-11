



Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma has formally resigned from his position as Chairman of the Indian National Congress’ Foreign Affairs Department, a post he has held for nearly a decade.





In a letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharma stated that his decision was driven by the belief that the committee should be reconstituted to bring in younger leaders of “potential and promise,” thereby ensuring continuity in its functioning.





He expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the party leadership and clarified that he will continue to remain a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body.





The National Committee of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) was last constituted in 2018, and Sharma’s departure paves the way for a generational shift in the department’s leadership.





Over his long career, Sharma has been the Congress’s foremost voice on foreign policy, representing the party in a range of strategic international engagements.





Notably, he played a key role in the negotiations of the Indo–US nuclear deal, secured India-specific waivers at the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), institutionalised the India–Africa partnership, and helped convene the first-ever India–Africa Summit.





He also represented India on the international stage during critical moments such as the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and was a part of all-party parliamentary delegations abroad following Operation Sindoor. During his tenure as Commerce Minister, he oversaw the signing of the first-ever WTO Agreement and facilitated several comprehensive trade agreements.





Sharma’s tenure as DFA chairman has been marked by robust engagement with global political stakeholders. Under his leadership, the department strengthened the Congress party’s ties with like‑minded political parties in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America, fostering cooperation on shared values of democracy, equality, and human rights.





He established institutional channels for exchanging leadership delegations and engaging with international organisations. His political career has roots in the international engagement of the youth wing of the Congress — as Indian Youth Congress president in the mid‑1980s, he was instrumental in organising the NAM Youth Conference in 1985 and the Anti-Apartheid Conference in 1987, both of which received global recognition.





He was also central to the success of the Satyagraha Centenary Conference (2007) and the 125th Birth Anniversary Conference of Jawaharlal Nehru (2014), both chaired by Sonia Gandhi and attended by eminent world leaders from across the globe.





By stepping down from his role, Sharma has signalled not only a generational shift but also continuity through mentorship and guidance to the new leadership.





His resignation closes a significant chapter in the Congress party’s foreign affairs legacy while leaving a strong diplomatic and institutional foundation for future leaders to build upon.





Based On A PTI Report







