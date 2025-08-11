

Operation Sindoor represents one of India's most significant military operations against Pakistan since the 1971 war, demonstrating unprecedented precision, coordination, and strategic depth. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh's revelations at the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru on August 9, 2025, provided the most comprehensive public account of this four-day conflict that reshaped India-Pakistan military dynamics.





The operation achieved historic milestones, including what Singh described as "the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill" - the destruction of five Pakistani fighter jets and one large surveillance aircraft at a distance of 300 kilometres using India's S-400 air defence system. This technological achievement marked a paradigm shift in aerial warfare capabilities and demonstrated India's advanced defensive systems' effectiveness in neutralising aerial threats deep within enemy territory.





Operational Framework And Execution: Phase I: Initial Strikes (May 7, 2025)





Operation Sindoor commenced at 1:05 AM on May 7, 2025, with the Indian Armed Forces executing precision strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir within a 25-minute window. The operation was designed as a "focused, measured, and non-escalatory" response that deliberately avoided Pakistani military facilities.





The primary targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters at Bahawalpur (Markaz Subhan Allah) and the Lashkar-e-Taiba base at Muridke, both located deep within Pakistani Punjab province. These strikes were symbolically significant as they targeted locations previously considered untouchable due to their proximity to major Pakistani cities. The Air Chief Marshal noted that intelligence confirmed the complete destruction of the Bahawalpur facility, which had served as JeM's operational headquarters and planning centre for major attacks including the Pulwama bombing.





Phase II: Escalation And Air Defence Engagement (May 7-9, 2025)





Following India's initial strikes, Pakistan responded with coordinated drone and missile attacks targeting over fifteen Indian military installations across northern and western India, including Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Bhuj. However, India's integrated air defence network, anchored by the S-400 system, effectively neutralised these attacks, recovering substantial debris for intelligence analysis.





The S-400 system, nicknamed "Sudarshan Chakra," proved to be a game-changer in the conflict. Air Chief Marshal Singh revealed that Pakistani aircraft were unable to approach even the outer boundaries of India's Akash and Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) systems, with all engagement opportunities falling to the Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) network.





Phase III: Comprehensive Air Base Strikes (May 9-10, 2025)





The operation's climax occurred on the night of May 9-10, when Indian forces conducted extensive strikes on eleven Pakistani military installations, including major airbases at Sargodha (Mushaf), Nur Khan (Chaklala), Bholari, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan. These precision strikes using BrahMos cruise missiles and other advanced weaponry caused significant damage to Pakistani air force infrastructure.





Satellite imagery confirmed extensive damage across multiple targets. At Bholari airbase, a hangar was completely destroyed with a precision strike creating a 60-foot-wide hole in the roof. The Jacobabad airbase saw its F-16 hangar half-destroyed with aircraft inside sustaining damage. Rahim Yar Khan airport's runway was cratered with a 100-foot-wide hole, forcing Pakistan to issue a week-long closure notice.





Command Structure And Political Direction: Leadership Coordination





Operation Sindoor showcased unprecedented coordination between India's civilian leadership and military establishment. Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasised the crucial role of complete political backing, stating there were "very clear directions given to us. No restrictions were put on us". This contrasted sharply with previous operations where military leaders had expressed constraints.





National Security Advisor Ajit Doval played a pivotal role in coordinating multi-agency operations and ensuring seamless integration between intelligence services and military forces. Speaking at IIT Madras, Doval challenged foreign media to produce evidence of any damage to Indian infrastructure, stating the 23-minute operation achieved all nine targets with precision.





Technological Superiority And Indigenous Capabilities





S-400 Air Defence System: The Russian-made S-400 "Triumf" system emerged as the operation's technological star, demonstrating its capability to engage targets at unprecedented ranges. The system's deployment during Operation Sindoor validated India's strategic decision to acquire the advanced air defence platform despite international pressure. The system's ability to track and neutralise threats at 300-kilometer distances effectively created an impenetrable air defence shield.





Indigenous Weapon Systems: NSA Doval highlighted the significant role of indigenous defence capabilities, noting the extensive use of BrahMos missiles, integrated air command and control systems, radars, and battlefield surveillance equipment. This emphasis on indigenous technology reflected India's strategic autonomy objectives and reduced dependence on foreign military hardware.





Suspension of Indus Waters Treaty: One of Operation Sindoor's most significant diplomatic consequences was India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a 65-year-old water-sharing agreement with Pakistan. This decision represented a fundamental shift from India's traditional policy of separating water cooperation from broader political disputes. Pakistan subsequently wrote four letters to India requesting restoration of the treaty, highlighting the economic pressure this decision created.





International Response And Validation





The operation received implicit international validation through satellite imagery analysis by major Western media outlets. The New York Times and Washington Post confirmed extensive damage to Pakistani military infrastructure while finding no evidence supporting Pakistani claims of successful strikes on Indian facilities. This marked a significant departure from previous conflicts where verification of military claims remained contested.





Air Superiority Demonstration





Operation Sindoor established clear Indian air superiority over Pakistani forces within 80-90 hours of sustained operations. Air Chief Marshal Singh revealed that Pakistan's air defence network was significantly degraded, with at least two command and control centres (Murid and Chaklala) destroyed, six radar installations neutralised, and multiple surface-to-air guided weapon systems eliminated.





The operation's psychological impact extended beyond immediate military gains. Singh's revelation that IAF officers had "grown up dreaming" of striking Sargodha airbase reflected the operation's symbolic significance in Indian military consciousness. The successful targeting of previously "untouchable" locations in Pakistani Punjab sent a clear message about India's willingness to escalate beyond traditional boundaries.





Operation Sindoor represents a significant evolution in India's military doctrine, moving from reactive surgical strikes to comprehensive, multi-domain operations. The operation demonstrated India's capability to conduct sustained, precision operations across enemy territory while maintaining escalation control.





Technology Integration: The successful integration of advanced air defence systems, indigenous weapons platforms, and real-time intelligence capabilities established new benchmarks for modern warfare. The operation validated investments in indigenous defence technology and highlighted the strategic advantages of technological self-reliance.





Regional Balance Shift: The operation fundamentally altered the South Asian strategic balance by demonstrating India's ability to project power deep into Pakistani territory with minimal risk to its own forces. This capability shift has long-term implications for deterrence equations and crisis stability in the region.





Conclusion: A Paradigmatic Shift





Operation Sindoor represents more than a successful military operation; it signifies a paradigmatic shift in India's approach to cross-border terrorism and regional security challenges. The combination of technological superiority, strategic clarity, and political will demonstrated during the operation has established new precedents for India's response to future security threats.





The operation's success in achieving strategic objectives while maintaining international legitimacy and minimising collateral damage provides a template for future military operations. Air Chief Marshal Singh's detailed revelations have not only provided unprecedented transparency about military operations but also served as a deterrent signal to potential adversaries about India's capabilities and resolve.





IDN (Report synthesised from multiple news reports and others dated August 11, 2025)







