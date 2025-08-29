



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks against Pakistani security forces and infrastructure across multiple districts of Balochistan. According to a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the separatist insurgent group carried out eight distinct operations in recent days, targeting personnel, military vehicles, supply convoys, and individuals alleged to be assisting the Pakistani military.





One of the most significant incidents reportedly occurred in Panjgur’s Paroom area, where the group detonated a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) against a Pakistani army vehicle.





The attack resulted in the deaths of six soldiers and the complete destruction of the vehicle. In another high-profile operation in the Kolpur area of Kachi, the BLA said it targeted bomb disposal personnel engaged in clearing explosives along a rail track, killing one soldier, followed by a second attack in the same locality on August 28, which allegedly caused further casualties and material losses.





Expanding its campaign to the provincial capital, Quetta, BLA fighters intercepted police personnel in Mian Ghundi, seizing three Kalashnikov rifles before releasing the officers after warning them against participating in operations against the Baloch population. On Thursday night, a grenade assault was reported at the Bandri army camp in Jeewani city, Gwadar, with the insurgents claiming to have inflicted casualties on the stationed forces.





In addition to direct military engagements, the BLA targeted suspected collaborators and critical supply routes. On August 21, the group alleged it had “neutralised” an individual identified as Munir in Kharan’s Guwash area, accusing him of working as an informant for Pakistani military intelligence.





Subsequently, on August 23, BLA fighters destroyed logistical support infrastructure by burning three trucks and a crane transporting supplies for the army in Buleda’s Kochig area, while two more supply vehicles were similarly set ablaze in Dalbandin, located in Chagai district, the same day.





These actions were framed by the BLA as efforts to disrupt supply chains and weaken Pakistan’s military capability in the region. The spokesperson reiterated the group’s stance that individuals assisting the army—whether through logistical support, rations, or intelligence sharing—would be regarded as legitimate targets.





Collectively, these incidents highlight the continued intensity of the insurgency in Balochistan and reflect the BLA’s sustained campaign to undermine Pakistan’s military presence across multiple key districts including Panjgur, Kachi, Quetta, Jeewani, Kharan, Buleda, and Dalbandin.





The coordinated nature of the attacks, the choice of targets, and the combative rhetoric issuing from their leadership emphasize the group’s objective of exerting sustained pressure on the Pakistani state while simultaneously attempting to deter local collaboration with security forces.





Based On ANI Report







