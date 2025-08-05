



The recent episode involving Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has produced significant controversy, prompting a forceful response from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after his remarks about the Indian Army during his December 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra.





The sequence of events escalated after the Supreme Court of India stayed criminal proceedings against Gandhi for these statements, but not before formally censuring him in open court.





During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi publicly claimed that China had occupied 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory and accused the government of inaction, asserting that “Chinese soldiers are thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh.”





These remarks, particularly in the aftermath of India-China border clashes in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9, 2022, led to a court complaint, arguing that his comments were derogatory toward the Indian Army and could erode public confidence in the forces charged with safeguarding the nation’s borders.





While granting Gandhi interim relief by staying trial court proceedings, the Supreme Court bench—comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih—questioned the factual basis of his statements, pointedly asking, “How do you get to know that 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory was occupied by China? What is the credible material? Were you there?”





The Court further admonished Gandhi, suggesting that as the Leader of Opposition, such claims should be made in Parliament and not on social media, adding, “If you are a true Indian, you will not say these things.” The Court’s rebuke is considered unusually severe in Indian parliamentary history for a person holding the post of Leader of the Opposition.





The BJP’s reaction was immediate and vociferous. Senior BJP leaders and spokespersons seized on the Supreme Court’s remarks, branding Rahul Gandhi a “certified anti-national,” claiming he is “remote-controlled by foreign forces,” and asserting he has “love for China and Pakistan, but not for India”.





The party alleged that Rahul Gandhi—and by extension the Congress—has consistently disrespected the Indian military, citing previous criticisms following the 2016 surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor.





According to BJP leaders like Dharmendra Pradhan and Gaurav Bhatia, Gandhi’s statements not only insulted India’s armed forces but also served the interests of hostile nations, especially China. They portrayed Gandhi as being complicit in weakening India’s position on the global stage and demoralising national security forces.





The BJP’s criticism invoked historical and political baggage as well. A focal point of their critique is the 2008 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Beijing between the Indian National Congress and the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, then Chinese Vice-President Xi Jinping, and Rahul Gandhi. BJP leaders allege that this MoU, the full details of which remain undisclosed, has influenced subsequent statements by Congress leaders, especially regarding border disputes and conflict with China.





They questioned the propriety of a major Indian political party establishing “close linkages” with the ruling party of a rival state and cited Gandhi’s meetings with Chinese officials during sensitive periods, such as the 2017 Doklam stand-off, to further their suspicions about his motivations and loyalty.





In the wake of the Supreme Court’s comments, BJP spokespeople like Gaurav Bhatia, Shehzad Poonawalla, and Pradeep Bhandari reiterated demands that Gandhi and the Congress publicly apologise for their “anti-national mentality.”





They described Gandhi as someone intent on “strengthening China and weakening India,” “insulting the Army,” and “destroying the sovereignty of our country.” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju claimed the Supreme Court’s rebuke was a “message” that such statements would not be tolerated and expressed hope that Gandhi would “mend his ways.” The BJP insists that Gandhi’s credibility as a leader is “at stake” and has also resurrected the issue of foreign donations to Congress-linked entities, suggesting improper foreign influence.





The Congress party and its supporters, meanwhile, assert that Gandhi was simply seeking transparency regarding India’s border situation and that all patriotic Indians deserve truthful answers. Nevertheless, the episode highlights the deep and polarising divisions in Indian national politics, the sensitivity of military affairs and border disputes, and ongoing allegations of foreign influence in domestic political discourse.





The central issues—free speech, responsible leadership, and credible evidence—remain at the heart of a bitter partisan contest that now bears the imprimatur of the Supreme Court’s sternest censure against a major opposition figure in recent history.





